Kohli slips out of Top-10 in ICC Test rankings after six years, Pant jumps five spots

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has slipped out of the top 10 in the ICC Test batsman rankings. Following an extended lean spell in Test cricket, Kohli has dropped to number 13, a drop of four places, in the latest rankings published by the ICC on Wednesday.

Kohli who scored 11 and 20 against England in the Edgbaston Test, last scored a Test hundred in November 2019. In his last twenty Test innings, Kohli has managed just three half-centuries with the highest being 79 which he scored against South Africa in Cape Town earlier this year.

It is the first time in six years that Kohli has been ranked outside the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings. In June Pakistan captain Babar Azam surpassed India's Virat Kohli in becoming the world's No.1 T20I batter for the longest period of time after he maintained his top spot in the latest ICC T20 batting rankings.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant has seen his ranking jump to five after his show in the Edgbaston Test. Pant smashed a hundred in India's first innings and followed the century with a half-century in India's second innings. With a total of 203 runs, Pant scored the third-most runs by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test after Budhi Kunderan and MS Dhoni. Pant also surpassed West Indian great Clyde Walcott to set the record for most runs in a Test on English soil by a visiting wicketkeeper.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who missed the Test, after testing positive for COVID-19 slipped down a spot in the rankings and is now ranked ninth in the world.

Former England captain Joe Root who hit a hundred in England chase is the top-ranked batsman in the ICC rankings. Root's compatriot Jonny Bairstow who hit a hundred in each innings of the Test saw his rank jump by as many as 11 places and is now ranked tenth in the world rankings.

Other Indian players in the top 10 ranking in Tests

Ravichandran Ashwin is the highest-ranked Indian bowler in Tests with a world ranking of two. Jasprit Bumrah who stood as India's skipper in Rohit's absence is ranked a spot below Ashwin at three.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is the highest-ranked all-rounder in the world with Ashwin being second.