Kohli and Gambhir fined 100% match fee for breaching IPL code of conduct

The Indian Premier League (IPL) saw another dramatic encounter as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) team mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Virat Kohli were handed a 100 percent match fee fine for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. The incident occurred on Monday after the match ended at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both Gambhir and Kohli have admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.21 of the IPL Code of Conduct, news agency ANI reported.

This was not the first time the two players had a heated exchange on the field. In fact, they had previously clashed during an RCB-KKR match in 2013, when Gambhir was the captain of KKR.