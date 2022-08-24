Kobe Bryant Day: History, significance & interesting facts about the NBA legend

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Kobe Bryant Day is observed on August 24. The basketball legend died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, when he was headed for his daughter’s basketball tournament. Find out how he much more than a great athlete and his Japanese connection.

The cities of Los Angeles and Orange County, California, officially declared August 24 as Kobe Bryant Day in 2020 to honour the legacy of the long-time resident and basketball legend.

Bryant died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, when he was headed for his daughter’s basketball tournament. Eight other people, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were also killed in the helicopter crash.

"I'm proposing August 24 to be dedicated to the memory of Kobe Bryant, and all that he brought to Orange County community,” Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Michelle Steel said.

History

Even though August 24 is not Bryant’s death anniversary, Los Angeles and Orange County chose the day as the numbers were significant and symbolic. 8/24 represents the two jersey numbers Bryant wore during his 20-year NBA career. It is also a day after Bryant’s birthday on August 23.

Significance

Bryant’s legacy was greater than basketball. The day serves as a reminder to young people to never give up on dreams. The day is also celebrated to inspire people to be great in whatever they want to do, Steel said.

Kobe Bryant was not just a celebrated basketball player who led the Lakers to five NBA championships, but also a loving husband to Vanessa Bryant and father of four girls.

Interesting facts about Kobe Bryant

Bryant was named by his father after the premium Japanese Kobe beef.

As he did not love sharing his name with a cut of beef, he sued the Japanese city of Kobe in 2010 for the rights to rename their signature product.

In his 20 years as a player, Bryant played for the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the first NBA player who played 20 seasons with the same team.

Bryant released a single in January 2000 called K.O.B.E., which featured the NBA star rapping about his love for "basketball, beats and broads."

Bryant could speak fluently in Italian as he lived in the country for a number of years during his childhood.