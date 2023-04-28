Know all about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers

The leading wrestlers of India have been staging a protest in Delhi from January 18 seeking action against Singh, who is the president of the wrestling federation of India. They claimed that Singh sexually harassed women wrestlers, physically abused them, and ran the WFI in a dictatorial manner.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, has been in the news since last few days as India’s leading wrestlers have resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi seeking action against him over sexual harassment allegations.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Singh's alleged tyranny and misuse of power. On April 23, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to continue their protest alleging delay in the government releasing the report submitted by the committee looking into their allegations. They also alleged that no action has been taken yet against Singh despite all assurances.

The leading wrestlers of India have been staging a protest in Delhi from January 18 seeking action against Singh, who is the president of the wrestling federation of India. They claimed that Singh sexually harassed women wrestlers, physically abused them, and ran the WFI in a dictatorial manner. After a meeting with the sports minister, Anurag Thakur, the wrestlers had called off the protest.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Delhi Police informed the Supreme Court that it will register a First Information Report (FIR) against Singh on the basis of the sexual harassment allegations made by the women wrestlers.

A Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud was hearing a petition filed by the wrestlers seeking directions to police to file an FIR in the matter.

Who is Brijbhushan Sharan Singh?

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh has been the president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) since 2011 and a six-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh, winning five times on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket and once on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. He has been an MP for almost consecutive terms since 1991, along with his wife. Singh was a prominent figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Due to the "development work" he has done in his district, Singh enjoys support from diverse castes. He has a chain of almost 50 educational institutions spanning over 100 km from Ayodhya to Shravasti. However, Singh's reputation has been tarnished by the allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers. Singh was also accused of physical abuse, and financial irregularities in the management of WFI.

Before he joined the BJP, Singh had connections to the Sangh Parivar. He was at Ayodhya when the Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, and was booked along with others for "provoking" karsevaks to demolish the structure.

Singh was also arrested in the mid-1990s for allegedly harbouring associates of Dawood Ibrahim and spent several months in Tihar Jail on charges under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Prevention Act (TADA). Due to a lack of evidence, he could not be convicted.

Brij Bhushan, who studied law at Awadh University, joined the BJP in the late 1990s. He gained prominence due to his strong support base in the areas around Ayodhya during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.