Know all about Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh — accused of sexual harassment by wrestlers

The leading wrestlers of India have been staging a protest in Delhi from January 18 seeking action against Singh, who is the president of the wrestling federation of India. They claimed that Singh sexually harassed women wrestlers, physically abused them, and ran the WFI in a dictatorial manner.

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament from Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, has been in the news since last few days as India’s leading wrestlers have resumed their protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi seeking action against him over sexual harassment allegations.

The wrestlers have been protesting against Singh's alleged tyranny and misuse of power. On April 23, the wrestlers returned to Jantar Mantar to continue their protest alleging delay in the government releasing the report submitted by the committee looking into their allegations. They also alleged that no action has been taken yet against Singh despite all assurances.