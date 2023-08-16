Knee injury cut-shorts Prithvi Shaw's stint with Northamptonshire

The 23-year-old former under-19 World Cup winning captain is currently is out of favour for selection for the senior's men's teams in any of the format. Shaw's last international appearance for the senior men's team was over two years ago when he played a T20I match against Sri Lankan in Colombo.

Just when Prithvi Shaw was getting back in the groove with his bat, a knee injury has cut-short his stint with county side Northamptonshire. The Indian batsman suffered the injury while fielding during a match against Durham on Sunday.

Last week Shaw slammed a double-hundred (244) against Northampton and followed that with a 125 not-out against Durham. It was after his hundred against Durham that Shaw injured his knee.

According to a report published on ESPNCRICIINFO Shaw's "scan results have revealed that the injury is worse than initially expected.

In his short stint Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It's a huge shame he won't be with us for the remainder of this competition" Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler said in a statement.

Shaw's injury has come when there was an upswing in his batting form following a disastrous season with Delhi Capitals during the 2023 IPL.

The 23-year-old former under-19 World Cup winning captain is currently is out of favour for selection for the senior's men's teams in any of the format. Shaw's last international appearance for the senior men's team was over two years ago when he played a T20I match against Sri Lankan in Colombo.