KL Rahul to miss rest of IPL and World Test Championship final against Australia

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will will undergo thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team after he injured himself during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. The wicket-keeper batsman will miss the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia and the rest of the ongoing IPL season. The player posted this news on social media and said that he will be undergoing surgery shortly.

"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," he said in a statement he uploaded on his social media handles.

The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7, right after the IPL. Recently BCCI announced the team squad for the final test match and KL was a part of the squad.

There was a lot of discussion on picking KS Bharat as the team's wicket-keeper than the usual choice being KL Rahul. However, now in KL's absence, it would be a good time for Bharat to make his mark.

India’s Test squad WTC final

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat.