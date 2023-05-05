KL Rahul to miss rest of IPL and World Test Championship final against Australia

2 Min(s) Read
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul will will undergo thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team after he injured himself during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier this week. The wicket-keeper batsman will miss the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia and the rest of the ongoing IPL season. The player posted this news on social media and said that he will be undergoing surgery shortly.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious
May 5, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
"Absolutely gutted that I won't be at the Oval next month with Team India. I'll do everything I can to get back in the blue and help my country. That has always been my focus and priority. After careful consideration and consultation with the medical team, it's been concluded that I'll be undergoing surgery on my thigh shortly. My focus will be on my rehabilitation and recovery in the coming weeks. It's a tough call to make, but I know it's the right one to ensure a full recovery," he said in a statement he uploaded on his social media handles.
The WTC final will be played at the Oval in London from June 7, right after the IPL. Recently BCCI announced the team squad for the final test match and KL was a part of the squad.
#KLRahul takes to social media to confirm that he is set to undergo surgery on his thigh, which will rule him out for the World Test Championship finale against Australia on 7 June at The Oval.(Pics: KL Rahul's Instagram account) pic.twitter.com/h5cRiE5HJ6— ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2023