KL Rahul to miss India's first two matches of the Asia Cup

Wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two matches of the upcoming Asia Cup due to a "niggle", delaying his much-anticipated return to the Indian team.
India head coach Rahul Dravid said the niggle is unrelated to the thigh injury that kept him out of action for months.
He was named in the Indian squad for the tournament, starting Wednesday.
"KL has had a good week with us, playing well, progressing really well but he will be unavailable for the first part for the Kandy leg of the trip," Dravid said at the pre-departure presser.
The coach added that Rahul will be staying back at the NCA and a call on his participation in the tournament will be take on September 4.
"The NCA will be looking after him for the next few days while we are travelling. We will reassess on the 4th (September) and take it from there. But signs are looking good. He will be unavailable for the first two games," Dravid added.
India take on Pakistan in their tournament opener on September 2 followed by Nepal on September 4.
First Published: Aug 29, 2023 3:20 PM IST
