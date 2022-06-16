KL Rahul to miss England series

Senior opener KL Rahul is all set to miss the 'fifth' Test against England in Birmingham next month as he is unlikely to recover from a groin injury that forced him out of the ongoing T20I series against South Africa.

In another development, Hardik Pandya will be the captain of the T20I side which will play three matches against Ireland as Rishabh Pant, who is currently leading the T20 side, will join the Indian Test squad in England after the South Africa series.

"Rahul has not recovered from his groin injury. The Test squad members are assembling in Mumbai today and will fly out midnight. Rahul is not travelling with the team. He will take some more time to recover although he might appear in a fitness test during weekend. Chances of recovery aren't looking bright," a BCCI official privy to development told .

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Rahul will be flying to Germany for the treatment.

A batch of Indian players who are set to play in the UK left India on Thursday.

Pant, Shreyas Iyer and coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma, who will be the skipper for the Test against England, will leave India for England on June 20th.

(with PTI inputs)