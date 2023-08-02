KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer unlikely to make it to the Asia Cup squad: Report

However, they do remain in the scheme of things for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup starting from October 5 in India. The three-match bilateral series against Australia ahead of the quadrennial competition will serve as a testing ground for their match fitness.

Indian batsmen KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are unlikely to make the cut to the Indian squad for the Asia Cup 2023. The two stars shared their fitness progress on social media recently but sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told Cricbuzz that it will be premature to rush the two of them into the 15-man roster for the continental championship.

However, they do remain in the scheme of things for the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup starting from October 5 in India. The three-match bilateral series against Australia ahead of the quadrennial competition will serve as a testing ground for their match fitness.

In such a scenario, a large chunk of the Indian squad that played in the recent ODI series against West Indies can be retained for the Asia Cup. That is why the Indian think-tank rested the senior duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the last two matches of the series in the Caribbean, handing opportunities to Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ishan Kishan amongst other players.

Ishan scored three consecutive half-centuries and has certainly strengthened his stance to become India’s first-choice wicket-keeper batsman in the World Cup. KL Rahul had more or less cemented his spot in the absence of Rishabh Pant but the Lucknow Super Giant (LSG) skipper’s recent layoff means that he has not had enough of game time prior to the World Cup.

The bowling department for the Asia Cup will see the return of familiar faces in Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and also Jasprit Bumrah who will be leading India in the T20I series in Ireland in his comeback series. Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna could be in contention for a spot in the ODI squad soon as well.