homesports NewsKL Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing to watch says Kevin Pietersen

KL Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing to watch says Kevin Pietersen

KL Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing to watch says Kevin Pietersen
2 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 20, 2023 12:53:21 PM IST (Published)

“Watching KL Rahul bat in powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through,” Pietersen mentioned, as Rahul crawled his way to a 32-ball 39 en route to Lucknow’s score of 154 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.

Former English captain Kevin Pietersen reportedly said that watching Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing that he has ever done during LSG’s match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Wednesday.

Recommended Articles

View All

Explained: What is Zakat, during which 78 people were killed in a stampede in Yemen

Apr 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tata Motors is doubling down on its Electric Vehicle plans

Apr 20, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Monetary Policy Report April 2023 — financial experts' take on why RBI paused the rate hike

Apr 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

India needs 1,000 insurance firms, says Bajaj Allianz General Insurance's Tapan Singhel

Apr 19, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


“Watching KL Rahul bat in powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through,” Pietersen mentioned, as Rahul crawled his way to a 32-ball 39 en route to Lucknow’s score of 154 in 20 overs. Rahul notched four boundaries along with a 103-meter six in his innings but treaded cautiously otherwise, which has been a constant feature in his batting form right throughout this campaign.
Rahul has scored 194 runs in six innings in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he has struck runs at a part rate of 114.79 with only three maximums to his name.

On Wednesday though, Rahul’s scoring rate was reflective of the approach adopted by other batsmen as well. Even half-centurion Kyle Mayers got to his 51 runs in 42 deliveries in innings comprising four boundaries and three sixes. Royals’ destructive openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler too had to tone down their approach against LSG. Jaiswal scored 44 in 35 deliveries whereas Buttler took 41 deliveries to get to his 40 runs.

However, Rahul’s approach especially in the first six overs has arguably been a cause of concern right throughout the campaign. Yet, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes refused to criticise the same in one of his media interactions a couple of days ago.

“When the captain is scoring runs, the way that he plays he lays a really good platform for others to play around them. We always knew that he was just one knock away. He’s been batting in the nets superbly. He’s not the kind of player anybody worries about because we always know it’s literally one inning away,” Rhodes mentioned.
(Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketIPLLucknow Super Giants

Next Article

IPL 2023 DC vs KKR preview: Delhi Capitals look to win their first match of the season