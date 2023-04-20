KL Rahul bat in the powerplay is the most boring thing to watch says Kevin Pietersen

“Watching KL Rahul bat in powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through,” Pietersen mentioned, as Rahul crawled his way to a 32-ball 39 en route to Lucknow’s score of 154 in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.
🗣 "Watching KL Rahul bat in the powerplays is the most boring thing I have ever been through.":said Kevin Pietersen on air.#RRvsLSG pic.twitter.com/2u1HtT2ZXd— Himanshu Pareek (@Sports_Himanshu) April 19, 2023
On Wednesday though, Rahul’s scoring rate was reflective of the approach adopted by other batsmen as well. Even half-centurion Kyle Mayers got to his 51 runs in 42 deliveries in innings comprising four boundaries and three sixes. Royals’ destructive openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler too had to tone down their approach against LSG. Jaiswal scored 44 in 35 deliveries whereas Buttler took 41 deliveries to get to his 40 runs.
However, Rahul’s approach especially in the first six overs has arguably been a cause of concern right throughout the campaign. Yet, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes refused to criticise the same in one of his media interactions a couple of days ago.