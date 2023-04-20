KL Rahul has joined hands with Ben Stokes to acquire stake in 4CAST, which is a company that helps professional athletes pursue business opportunities across different domains.

Indian cricketer KL Rahul has invested in English Test captain Ben Stokes’ entrepreneurial venture 4CAST that rolls out a corporate outlet for international athletes to prospect business opportunities both alongside their career as well as post-retirement.

Stokes has co-founded this initiative with English pacers Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer. Rahul will be leading its operations in the Indian subcontinent and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper explained that he readily agreed to come on-board as a stakeholder following the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) all-rounder’s proposal of the same.

“Thrilled to announce my association with @stokesy by joining forces with the global athlete and public figure collective @4cast4c. Through 4cast, my aim is to empower sportspeople from India to explore enterprise and valuable partnerships together,” Rahul declared on his official handle across various social media platforms.

4CAST enables sportspersons to pursue business opportunities in the domains of media, gaming and investments. They have roped in renowned cricketers like Jason Roy, Liam Livingstone, Jos Buttler and Matthew Potts since kicking off their operations in 2021.

Speaking to Forbes India, Rahul said that his association with 4CAST will help them explore bringing more Indian athletes under the ambit of the company.

“KL is a thought leader in the athlete community. I’m excited to have KL coming on board at 4CAST… it’s great to have someone who shows such interest in everything we are about as a company,” Stokes’ official statement on this development read.

4CAST director Fergus Bell explained that it is crucial for them to expand their roster of Indian athletes and heaped praise on Rahul’s entrepreneurial and investment acumen as well.

“Expanding our athlete roster in India is a crucial step. We’re thrilled to collaborate with KL Rahul, who brings not only his status as a world-class athlete, but also his entrepreneurial and investment acumen to the table,” Bell mentioned as per the aforementioned report.