KL In, Samson Out: Selectors finalise Team India squad for ODI World Cup, report says

The senior men’s selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already picked India’s 15-player squad for the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup starting on October 5. Three players, namely: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna, who are a part of the traveling contingent to Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup, have missed out of the roster for the World Cup.

KL Rahul, who is recovering from a niggle, has been named in the squad and so is Suryakumar Yadav. Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel will add up as all-rounders. Selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar held a meeting with skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid after the India-Pakistan match in Kandy on Saturday and zeroed upon the 15 players who will represent the Men in Blue in the quadrennial competition, Indian Express reports.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, (vc), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav

Why did Samson, Varma, and Krishna miss out?

Mumbai Indians (MI) star Tilak Varma has not debuted in ODIs yet. The fact that he is a left-hander batting in the middle-order added merit to his selection for the Asia Cup. However, Ishan Kishan’s impressive performance against Pakistan on Saturday coupled with KL Rahul’s outstanding numbers at No. 5 perhaps closed the door on Varma’s call-up for the World Cup.

In Krishna’s case, he is only just returning from an injury layoff and had to battle with Thakur for the fourth pacer’s slot. The Mumbai pacer’s additional skills with the bat certainly tilted the scales in his favour. Samson averages an incredible 55.71 in 12 ODI innings but Iyer and Rahul have significantly more experience under their belt and hence beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper to the World Cup squad.