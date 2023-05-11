English
KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores fastest half-century in IPL history

KKR vs RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal scores fastest half-century in IPL history
By Tarkesh Jha  May 11, 2023 10:44:51 PM IST (Published)

Yashasvi Jaiswal powered RR to victory in the 14th over itself as he stayed unbeaten at 98 in merely 47 deliveries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed the fastest half-century in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as he reached the 50-run mark in merely 13 deliveries in the match between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday. KKR skipper Nitish Rana made the surprise call of opening the bowling in order to counter Jaiswal with his off-spin early on in the innings.

However, Jaiswal hit the ground running right from the first delivery as he hit two sixes and three boundaries to get to 26 in the first over of the game. He followed it up by scoring 11 runs in the next over by pacer Harshit Rana and brought up his milestone by notching a hat-trick of boundaries against Shardul Thakur in the third over.
Accordingly, Jaiswal broke the joint record held by KL Rahul and Australian pacer Pat Cummins for the quickest half-century in IPL history. Rahul had hit 50 in 14 deliveries against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in 2018 and Cummins too took the same number of deliveries to reach the milestone against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.
