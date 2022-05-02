Nitish Rana (48 not out off 37 balls) and Rinku Singh (42 not out, 23 balls) helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) break their five-match losing streak while simultaneously condemning Rajasthan Royals (RR) to back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

The win helps KKR stay alive in the hunt for the playoff spots with their fourth victory from 10 games while leaving RR on third spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points.

Sanju Samson (54) scored a steady half-century while Shimron Hetmyer (27 off 13 balls) chipped in with a late blitz to help Rajasthan post 152/5 after being invited to bat.

KKR were reduced to 92/3 in the 13th over with 61 runs needed off the final 43 balls. However, Player of the Match Rinku and Rana showed great presence of mind as they picked their shots perfectly to help KKR chase down the total with seven wickets and five balls to spare.

KKR’s run-chase started with yet another failure for Aaron Finch. It came via Kuldeep Sen who entered the attack in the 4th over and got Finch (4) to chop the 1st delivery back onto the stumps. Shreyas Iyer meanwhile walked out on his home turf and got off the mark with a four on the first delivery.

Prasidh Krishna got ramped for four in the 6th over and responded by getting Baba Indrajith (15) caught at fine leg on the very next ball as he sent down a sharp bouncer to leave KKR with 32/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Rana and Shreyas then joined forces as they went about patiently rebuilding with a 60-run partnership off 43 balls. Rana started slow with 8 off 11 balls before smashing Ravichandran Ashwin for four, six and four off consecutive balls in the 11th over.

The pair were finally split in the 13th over as Samson made good use of the review. Shreyas (34 off 32 balls) looked to pull against Boult but seemed to have missed with the Umpire signalling a wide. But Samson reviewed and ultraedge revealed a spike as the ball brushed the gloves.

However, Rana and Rinku ensured Andre Russell didn’t have much to do as they chased down the total with some sensible shot selection against a lethal RR bowling attack.

Earlier at the Toss, Shreyas opted to bat as KKR made two changes. Shivam Mavi and Anukul Roy came into the side with the latter making his debut for Kolkata. Roy’s inclusion meant KKR have now used 20 players this season, the most by any team. Rajasthan made one change with Karun Nair replacing Daryl Mitchell.

Umesh Yadav gave KKR a superb start with a wicket-maiden inside the powerplay. Umesh showed good reflexes to take a smart return catch after Devdutt Padikkal (2) chipped a full delivery back at him in the 3rd over.

With just 12/1 after four overs, Samson and Jos Buttler went after Umesh to take 15 runs from the 5th over. Samson even lifted Roy for a maximum in the next over to end the powerplay with 38/1.

Tim Southee entered the attack in the 9th over and struck gold as he got rid of Buttler (22 off 25 balls) with Mavi taking an excellent leaping catch right at the edge of the ropes. Roy then struck on debut when he sent back Karun (13) in the 14th over to finish with impressive figures of 1/28.

Samson meanwhile played his longest innings this season and brought up his fifty off 38 balls. The RR Captain stepped up when his team needed him, playing a very mature innings after the top-order failed to deliver.

Narine (0/19) finished wicketless but was economical as ever as he helped build pressure by giving away just 3 runs in the 16th over. That showed in the next over as Southee got Riyan Parag (19 off 12 balls) caught out on the final delivery of the 17th over.

Mavi then got Samson (54 off 49 balls) caught right at the edge of deep midwicket on the 1st ball of the 18th over as RR were reduced to 115/5. With the Royals staring a below-par total, Shimraon Hetmyer walked out and blazed his way to an unbeaten 27 off just 13 balls to help RR post 152/5.