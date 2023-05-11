KKR vs RR highlights: Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal shine on a record-breaking night as Rajasthan Royals win by 9 wickets

That conculdes the coverage of this match. Thanks for being along with us. Good night.
Yashasvi Jaiswal | Player of the Match: This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself. I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best. I think the RR was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju were only talking about finishing the game quickly. I think it happens in the game, it gives me responsibility to do even better. And Sanju bhai came and said to keep playing my game, and not think about that run out. I'm just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform.
Sanju Samson: I didn't have to do anything today. Just put bat on ball and watch him play. We are used to it now, even the bowlers know how he goes in the powerplay. He enjoys batting in the powerplay. I think it is time to give him the tag of legend. We are grateful to have him in the franchise. Never have to speak to him, give him the bowl and he knows what to do. He bowls at the death as well, very pleasing for me as a captain. We have two more quarter finals to play, the pressure in never off in the IPL. Each game, each over is important. You can sense how the atmosphere is when a legend like Jos Buttler throws his wicket away for Jaiswal. Very happy today but we have a few more matches to go.
Nitish Rana: You have to praise his innings (on Jaiswal), it was a day when he could do anything he wanted. It was a 180 wicket as I said at the toss, our batting wasn't great and that's the result of us dropping 2 points. He was batting well right through the tournament, so I thought a part-time spinner could perhaps make him complacent, that was the plan, but he played superbly and those things do happen
Result:
Rajasthan Royals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets.
KKR vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 147/1 after 13.1 overs. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 98, Sanju Samson 48)
Yashasi Jaiswal hits the first delivery for a four to finish of the match. He remains unbeaten on 98, his captain Sanju Samson is not out on 48 and Rajasthan Royals win the match by 9 wickets with 6.5 overs still to be bowled.
Bowling change: Shardul Thakur [1.0-0-14-0] is back into the attack
KKR vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 147/1 after 13 overs. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 94, Sanju Samson 48)
Seven runs from the over. Rajasthan Royals need only three more runs to win. Yashasvi Jaiswal is batting on 94. A six from his bat will seal the match for his team and also take him to his second hundred of the season. Can Jaiswal do it?
Bowling change: Suyash Sharma [2.0-0-16-0] is back into the attack
KKR vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 140/1 after 12 overs. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 89, Sanju Samson 47)
Thirteen runs from the over. Rajasthan Royals just need 10 more runs to win now. Can ashasvi Jaiswal reach his second hundred of the season?
Bowling change: Varun Chakaravarthy [2.0-0-15-0] is back into the attack
KKR vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 127/1 after `11 overs. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 83, Sanju Samson 40)
Finally after a short period of lul, Rajasthan Royals have started to go big again. Sanju Samson smacks three sixes against Anukul Roy to make it a 20-run over for his team. How soon can Rajasthan Royals knock off the remaining 23 runs?
Bowling change: Anukul Roy, Left arm orthodox, comes into the attack
KKR vs RR LIVE: Rajasthan Royals 107/1 after 10 overs. (Yashasvi Jaiswal 82, Sanju Samson 21)
Only six runs from the over. After all those big hits very early in the innings. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson have slowed down a tad bit as they want to ensure that Rajasthan Royals are well and truly home without further damage.
Suyash Sharma to bowl his second over.