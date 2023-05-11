KKR vs RR LIVE
Teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal
Nitish Rana, KKR captain - I think we're getting the type of pitches we want. We will have to play good cricket, take one game at a time and earn 2 points. One change for us - Anukul Roy replaces Vaibhav Arora. Looks like the pitch is dry, they haven't watered a lot, so we are playing that extra spinner and add some depth to the batting
Sanju Samson, RR captain - We will bowl here first. Long tournament, need to change according to the strength and weaknesses. Couple of changes for us - Boult replaces Kuldeip Yadav, KM Asif replaced Murugan Ashwin. Root will bat at 4. It's a long tournament, we have had some tough games for the bowlers, the morale of the team is high, not easy to forget close losses, but we need to move on
Toss
Rajasthan Royals captain wins the toss and opts to bowl first.
KKR and RR come into this match with contrasting sets of fortune. While KKR three of their last four games, RR have the other way and won just one match of their previous four fixtures.
Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals are looking to stay in contention for the playoff spots. While, Rajasthan Royals are fifth on the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and six losses from 11 games. Kolkata Knight Riders are a spot behind Rajasthan Royals. They too have won five games and lost six matches from their 11 matches so far. The only thing that seperates the two teams is their net run rate. While RR have a net run rate of +0.388, KKR have a net run rate of -0.079.
At the end of tonight's contest one of these two teams will have 12 points against their name and they could climb up to as high as third place or at best fourth depending on their net run rate.
Hello and welcome to the coverage of match 56 of IPL 2023 to be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Edne Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens on Thursday as the Nitish Rana-led side looks to build a winning momentum on the back of their emphatic victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last game.
The duo of Andre Russell and Rinku Singh helped KKR pull off a stunning last-ball win vs Punjab. It was the sort of result that fuels turnarounds for teams in testing campaigns and skipper Rana will be hoping that a similar pattern unfolds for his side as they enter the business end of the campaign.
The team has found a fine balance with firepower in their batting order and their spin trio of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma helping them get a stronghold over the proceedings more often than not.
On the other hand, RR’s campaign has gone off the rails after a near flawless start. They have endured four losses in their last five games and have even failed to defend totals in excess of 200 runs against the likes of Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).
They will be banking heavily on the return of Trent Boult to add some teeth to their powerplay bowling. Some scalps early on can help them reduce cut down on the scoring rate of the opposition later on in the innings. It remains to be seen if they persist with Joe Root in the playing XI though.
At the moment, batting isn’t a cause of concern for the Royals and they can instead strengthen their bowling unit with the help of Adam Zampa and Boult.
Predicted Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma
Impact Player: Kuldeep Sen
Key Player to Watch Out
Rinku Singh (Kolkata Knight Riders)
Rinku Singh stunned one and all by keeping his calm and getting the job done in the final over of the chase against Sunrisers in the previous game. The southpaw appears to be in a very good touch with the bat right now and that adds lot flair and balance to the KKR middle-order.
Trent Boult (Rajasthan Royals)
Boult’s addition can help lift the spirits of the RR bowling unit that has been looking down and out in recent games. The left-arm pacer will be looking to scalp some wickets early on and maybe Samson can even an over or two of his for the death to address their worries bowling at the backend of the innings.
Points Table Current Status
Kolkata Knight Riders – Points 10 – W-W-L-W-L
Rajasthan Royals – Points 10 – L-L-L-W-L
Predicted Winning Team
KKR have the advantage of playing at their home ground and currently also have the momentum in their favour. If they get their act together in all three departments well enough, they might even end up taking away two points by defeating an arguably better-rounded RR unit.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in 12 T20Is in this venue is 155. However, a higher-scoring encounter could be on the cards on Thursday, given the trends observed so far this season.
Where to Watch
The television audience can catch the match at 7:30 pm on the Star Sports Network whereas the game will be streamed live digitally on the JioCinema application simultaneously.