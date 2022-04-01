KKR vs PBKS Match Preview: Kolkata look to bounce back against high-flying Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking for a quick comeback when they take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, with the two teams set to lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

KKR come into this game after being tamed by a rampant Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous game . The Knight Riders were able to post just 128 runs on the board but put in a fighting bowling performance to ensure a tight finish, losing by just 3 wickets.

After a good performance in the opening game, Ajinkya Rahane failed to get going against RCB and Venkatesh Iyer continued his indifferent form with the bat. The middle order comprising captain Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana and Sam Billings failed to make an impact and will be looking to turn things around against PBKS.

Sheldon Jackson has been spectacular behind the wickets so far but will want to get going with the bat after being castled on a duck by Wanindu Hasaranga.

The KKR bowling attack put in a superb performance through to ensure it wasn’t easy pickings for RCB. However, they sorely lacked a third pace option with Andre Russell conceding 36 runs from just 2.2 overs and Venkatesh Iyer leaking 10 in the solitary over he bowled. Tim Southee (3/20), Umesh Yadav (2/16) and Sunil Narine (1/12) bowled really well to keep KKR in the game but spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (1/33) will want to tighten up his game to provide better support for Narine.

Punjab meanwhile comes into this game after recording a stunning 5-wicket victory against RCB in their opening encounter which saw a total of 413 runs scored between the two teams. The PBKS bowling attack was pummelled by a rampant RCB who put 205/2 on the board.

However, skipper Mayank Agarwal (32), Shikhar Dhawan (43) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (43) gave PBKS a good start and pinch-hitters Sharukh Khan and Odean Smith took their team across the line with 6 balls to spare.

Punjab will take heart from that batting performance but will want to shore up their bowling attack, especially with a wounded Kolkata batting line-up looking to make amends after a disappointing outing. They will be boosted though by the return of South Africa speedster Kagiso Rabada who will be available after completing his mandatory quarantine.

KKR vs PBKS Team News:

KKR Team News: Kolkata will continue to be without the services of Aussie duo Aaron Finch and Pat Cummins who have been with the national squad should be available after the first week of April. The team management will also be sweating on the fitness of Andre Russell who seemed to be struggling with his shoulder in the last game.

PBKS Team News: Punjab will be boosted by the return of Rabada who has completed his mandatory quarantine and is available for selection. Jonny Bairstow meanwhile is in the West Indies with the England national side and will miss this game.

KKR vs PBKS Pitch Report: It hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing for the batters at the Wankhede Stadium with some movement on offer for the pacers early in the game. However, the dew plays a big role in the second half of the game making it much easier to score quick runs.

KKR vs PBKS Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: Shikhar Dhawan looked in really good touch in the opening game and he can be banked upon to carry forward that form and put in another good performance. Shreyas Iyer had a disappointing outing in the last game and the KKR captain will want to bounce back from that disappointment and could be in for a big performance.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: Sunil Narine was superb with the ball for KKR in the last game and walked out to bat at No. 5 but could only make 12 off 8 balls. However, Narine is always capable of contributing quick runs and also picking away at the wickets. Andre Russell struggled with the ball but scored a quick 25 off 18 balls with the bat and if he turns around his form with the ball then the all-rounder could be value addition.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Umesh Yadav has made a superb start to the tournament with figures of 2/20 and 2/16 in the last two games and can be backed to carry forward with the same momentum. Rahul Chahar bowled well in the last game with figures of 1/22 and could be among the wicket-takers, especially as he knows the Wankhede surface really well after his time with the Mumbai Indians.

KKR vs PBKS Probable Playing XIs:

KKR Probable XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

PBKS Probable XI: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (wk), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar and Kagiso Rabada.