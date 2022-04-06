IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on Wednesday, April 6.
Rasikh Salam, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
MI vs KKR Live Updates: Umesh gives away just 1 run!
Right on the money from Umesh as he draws a thick inside edge on the 1st ball which hits Rohit on the thigh pad. Rohit then looks to defend and sees the 2nd ball bounce dangerously close to the stumps which gives the MI skipper a small scare. He then charges out on the 3rd ball but is forced to block as Umesh lands a good yorker. Rohit finally slogs at the 4th ball and gets lucky with an inside edge to fine leg for a single. Umesh closes out the over with two dots to Kishan. Just 1 run comes off the over.
Mumbai Indians 1/0 after the first over.
No surprises as Purple Cap holder Umesh Yadav has been handed the new ball to open the attack. He has been bowling superbly in the powerplay, delivering with timely breakthroughs.
The KKR players take their positions on the field as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan walk out to open the batting. Kishan has been in red-hot form and will be eager to go back to the top of the run-scorers charts after losing that spot to Jos Buttler last night. Kishan needs a 70+ total to usurp Buttler from the no. 1 spot.
KKR vs MI Match: We have two young debutants tonight. 21-year-old Rasikh Salam from Jammu and Kashmir will make his KKR debut. Mumbai have brought in 18-year-old Dewald Brevis who has gained the nickname 'Baby AB' and broke the record for the highest number of runs scored at the ICC U-19 World Cup with 506 runs.
KKR vs MI Live Updates: Orange and Purple Cap Holders!
Umesh Yadav (KKR) is the current Purple Cap holder this season with his impressive haul of 8 wickets from from 3 games so far. You can see the top 5 wicket-takers this season here.
Jos Buttler (RR) smashed a century against MI and followed that up with another impressive performance against RCB to take possession of the Orange Cap, however, Ishan Kishan (MI) is hot on his heels and could retain first place with a big total today. Here's a list of the top 5 run-scorers in the tournament.
Pat Cummins (Making his first start of the season): Feeling good, it's been about 10 days since we finished our (Australia) last (Test) match, have joined the boys a few days back and pumped to be back here. I 'm happy to play my role anywhere in the team, hopefully I can add something to the best of my ability. It helps playing against certain people, like having played a lot against Rohit Sharma, it helps at times, but it doesn't mean you'll succeed every time (on match-ups). (On helping Iyer with his captaincy notes) I'm here if he needs me, but he has some great people around him, I have been with him a few years ago, so I can help him in any way I can.
KKR vs MI LIVE: Here's how the teams are placed on the IPL 2022 Points Table before today's game. KKR are well placed at no.2 spot on the table but MI find themselves languishing third-from-bottom after a winless start.
KKR vs MI Pitch report: In his assessment of the surface at the MCA Stadium, Deep Dasgupta says, "It's a fresh pitch. The pace and bounce on this venue is lot quicker compared to the other venues. There is a tinge of green, live grass and it sounds very firm. It's not going to be too different from the last game. This is the only venue where both games have been won by team batting first,"
KKR vs MI Playing XIs: Here's how the two teams will line-up at the MCA Stadium, Pune today.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam and Varun Chakaravarthy.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ishan Kishan (WK), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Dewald Brevis, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills and Basil Thampi.
Rohit Sharma (MI Captain): We were looking to bat first. We are not looking at what happened in the last 2 games, we have to play good cricket to win games and that is what we are prepared for. Looks like a good pitch. We have done well in patches and when you want to win games you gotta perform collectively and I think that is something that was missing in the last 2 games. Couple of changes. Suryakumar Yadav comes in place of Anmolpreet Singh and we got Dewald Brevis who comes in for Tim David.
Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain): We are gonna bowl first. We are comfortable chasing with a set target in mind. All the teams are equally good and we always have to take that winning mindset and try and back your abilities. We got two changes. Pat Cummins comes in place of Southee and Rasikh Salam comes in for Shivam Mavi. Southee was very supportive and we had a good conversation about the team changes.
KKR vs MI Toss: Shreyas Iyer wins the Toss and decides to bowl.
KKR vs MI Live: Both Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma are out in the middle for the decisive toss of the coin. What will the winning captain chose to do today? Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
KKR vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking for some last-minute options for your fantasy teams? We've got you covered.
Top Batting Picks: Ishan Kishan has made a blistering start to this campaign and with 135 runs from 2 matches, he can be backed to once again be among the top run-scorers. Ajinkya Rahane has also looked in good nick batting at the top of the order and could be a reliable option.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell put in a big performance with the bat in the last game and will be key to the team’s chances in this game. He is also now expected to only put in a couple of overs when bowling which also works to his advantage. Sunil Narine has also been in good form and can be expected to contribute in both departments.
Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with a lethal spell of 3/17 in the last game and will be key to MI’s fortunes in this game. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav’s fine start to the season has seen him take top-spot on the bowler’s charts after 8 wickets from 3 games.
KKR vs MI Team News: Here's the latest team news from both camps ahead of the clash at Pune.
KKR Team News: Pat Cummins is expected to be available for selection after completing his mandatory quarantine. However, it might be too soon for a return for Aaron Finch who was busy on international duty.
MI Team News: Jofra Archer will miss the entire season due to his elbow injury and while Suryakumar Yadav is back with the team, it remains to be seen if he will be picked to feature against KKR.
Mumbai Indians meanwhile have made another slow start to the campaign as they’re yet to make a mark on the points table after back-to-back defeats. Rohit Sharma saw his team put in a meek performance in their tournament opener as they lost to Delhi Capitals (DC). They were then second-best against a rampant Rajasthan Royals (RR) with centurion Jos Buttler batting MI out of the contest.
The five-time champs will want to avoid another slip-up this early in the competition and get some points against their name on the IPL 2022 Points Table.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have seen off the defending champions already this season and will now have their sights trained on five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).
KKR registered a dominant six-wicket win over the champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their tournament opener and then suffered a stutter in a low-scoring thriller against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). However, the Shreyas Iyer-led side bounced back in style as they dismantled Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their last outing.