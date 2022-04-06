KKR vs MI Top Fantasy League Picks: Looking for some last-minute options for your fantasy teams? We've got you covered.

Top Batting Picks: Ishan Kishan has made a blistering start to this campaign and with 135 runs from 2 matches, he can be backed to once again be among the top run-scorers. Ajinkya Rahane has also looked in good nick batting at the top of the order and could be a reliable option.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell put in a big performance with the bat in the last game and will be key to the team’s chances in this game. He is also now expected to only put in a couple of overs when bowling which also works to his advantage. Sunil Narine has also been in good form and can be expected to contribute in both departments.

Top Bowling Picks: Jasprit Bumrah returned to form with a lethal spell of 3/17 in the last game and will be key to MI’s fortunes in this game. Meanwhile, Umesh Yadav’s fine start to the season has seen him take top-spot on the bowler’s charts after 8 wickets from 3 games.