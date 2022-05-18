Follow the live score and updates from match 66 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, May 18.
FOUR! Too full from Varun and de Kock nails the inside-out lofted drive to send it flying over the fielders at cover
Varun Chakaravarthy, right-arm leg break, comes into the attack
KKR vs LSG 2022 Live Updates: Rahul gets going!
de Kock shuffles across and looks to ramp the 1st ball but is beaten as the ball bounces over the stumps. He then looks to pull but only sends it looping to square leg for a single. Rahul meanwhile times the shot to perfection as he flicks the 3rd ball for SIX. He can’t find the gap at point on the 4th ball. Rahul then slaps the 5th ball through extra cover and Southee slides to collect but lets it slip right past under him for FOUR. Rahul slices the last ball to point for a quick single. 12 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 38/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR! Rahul stands tall and slaps the short delivery through cover and a misfield from Southee sees it escape to the ropes
SIX! Rahul just steps across and flicks the length delivery high over square leg for a maximum
KKR vs LSG Live: Narine starts with a tidy over!
Rahul gets on the back foot and clips the 1st delivery from Narine through midwicket for 2 runs. He then skips out but Narine drags the length back forcing Rahul to defend. Rahul glances the 3rd ball to square leg for a single. de Kock can’t find the gap at point on the 4th ball. He then taps the 5th ball to cover for a quick single. Rahul can’t find the gap on the final delivery. Just 4 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 26/0 after 4 overs.
Sunil Narine, right-arm off break, comes into the attack
KKR vs LSG Live: de Kock dropped on 12!
de Kock looks for the big shot on the 1st delivery but it only comes off the toe-end to roll towards mid-on. DROPPED! de Kock swings hard again and only sends it looping high towards third man as it comes off the edge. However, the debutant Tomar is probably riddled with nerves as he misjudges the flight and fails to latch on despite a late dive. Rahul blocks the next two balls. He punches the 5th delivery to point for a quick single. de Kock then nails the pull on the last delivery as he sends it flying into the stands for SIX. 8 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 22/0 after 3 overs.
SIX! de Kock spots the shorter delivery and nails the pull to send it flying into the stands over midwicket
DROPPED! de Kock swings at a length delivery and only gets a thick outside edge which flies high to third man. Debutant Abhijeet Tomar is the man under it but he misjudges the flight and lets it pop out of his palms after putting in a late dive
KKR vs LSG Live Updates: de Kock off to a quick start!
Rahul blocks out the 1st delivery and then flicks the 2nd ball past square leg for a single. Southee then sends down a leg-stump half-volley and de Kock flicks it to the ropes for FOUR. Southee responds well with 2 dots in a row and de Kock slashes at the last ball but only gets a single at cover. 6 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 14/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Full onto the pads from Southee and de Kock flicks it powerfully into the gap at square leg
Tim Southee, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack
KKR vs LSG Live Updates: de Kock gets going early!
de Kock blocks out the 1st delivery from Umesh and helps the 2nd ball along to fine leg for a single. Rahul gets off the mark immediately with a flick to square leg for a single. de Kock looks to drive on the 4th ball but only gets a thick inside edge to midwicket and a direct-hit at the striker’s end lets them take 2 runs. de Kock is then rushed into the pull and gets lucky as the edge flies behind for FOUR. He pushes the last ball to cover. 8 runs come off the over.
Lucknow Super Giants 8/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Umesh bangs it short and de Kock looks to pull but only gets a thick top-edge which flies over the keeper
Umesh Yadav is handed the new ball to bowl the first over for Kolkata with de Kock on strike
Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul walk out to open the batting for Lucknow
Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain): I would have batted as well. If you see the history of their team, they have not been so solid while chasing. Even we have been really good while batting first. (Message to the team) I've just told them that this is going to be our last opportunity for us to express ourselves to the maximum. Let's do it for the coaches, management and for all the supporters who have been cheering right from the start and show them what kind of ability we've got to play at this level. We've got one change. Since Ajinkya Rahane is injured, Abhijeet Tomar comes in for him.
KL Rahul (LSG Captain): We'll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it's been tough chasing. Try and get off to a good start and put a good total on the board. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. Even after losing the last two games, we are still sitting at 16 points, that speaks a lot about how we have played in the tournament. Couple of bad games is not going to change it. We need to turn up, start fresh, try to win this game and enjoy it. We'll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in that middle-order, everyone's experienced, they've played enough. You trust them to figure a way out, obviously it's not been the easiest season this time for the batters in the middle-order. You got to give them the benefit of doubt and we expect them to come back strong and deliver a match-winning performance. We have three changes - Krunal Pandya has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Ayush Badoni miss out. We've got in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham.
KKR vs LSG Playing XIs:
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Abhijeet Tomar, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Varun Chakaravarthy
Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan amd Ravi Bishnoi
KKR vs LSG Toss: KL Rahul wins the Toss, Lucknow Super Giants will bat first.
KKR vs LSG Pitch Report: Graeme Swann in his assessment of the playing conditions at the DY Patil Stadium says, "It's the 20th and the last game at the DY Patil Stadium this season. Over 6000 runs, nearly 250 wickets - the ground staff have provided brilliant wickets, amazing outfield. We are in the middle of the square today - 70m on one side, 73 on the other side (square boundaries). No worries for the captain or the bowler working out where to put your fielders. As a spinner, I am absolutely licking my lips at this pitch. It has got a bit tired, it's very flat, there's even grass coverage and it is still rock hard. This is going to turn, it's going to grip for the spinners. The team winning the toss should bat first. If you can get to 155-160 on this pitch, you are in the game."
KKR vs LSG Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 7 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (WK), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee and Varun Chakravarthy.
Lucknow Super Giants (Predicted XI): Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul (C), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera and Avesh Khan.
KKR vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers to help you form your Fantasy Teams
Top Batting Picks: Deepak Hooda has been performing superbly since moving up to no. 3 and has scores of 59, 27, 41 and 52 in the last four games. He has 406 runs from 13 games this season. KL Rahul the LSG captain is also a man in good form and is second in the race for the Orange Cap with 469 runs this season.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell can be backed to deliver in both departments with 330 runs to go along with his impressive tally of 17 wickets, the highest for KKR this term. Krunal Pandya is another all-rounder who can be a value addition and has 9 wickets along with 183 runs this season.
Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan is LSG’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets this season from just 11 games. Umesh Yadav has been making a habit of picking wickets in the powerplay and has 16 wickets from 11 games. Tim Southee has also looked impressive off late and has 14 wickets from just 8 games.
KKR vs LSG Live: What happened in their last IPL 2022 meeting?
The last clash between the two sides this season doesn’t read well for KKR as they were beaten comprehensively by a 75-run margin. Quinton de Kock (50 off 29 balls) and Deepak Hooda (41 off 27 balls) provided a quick start as LSG posted a decent total of 176/7. Avesh Khan (3/19) and Jason Holder (3/31) then ripped through the KKR line-up as only Andre Russell (45 off 19 balls) and Sunil Narine (22 off 12 balls) walked away with any credit with Kolkata meekly bowing out with just 101 runs inside 15 overs.
KKR vs LSG Team News:
Kolkata Knight Riders Team News: Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the tournament as he’s returned home to recuperate from a shoulder injury. KKR will also be without Ajinkya Rahane for this game after the opener suffered a hamstring injury in the last game.
Lucknow Super Giants Team News: LSG have no injury concerns but might be tempted to find a way to bring Manish Pandey back into the Playing XI as they’ve struggled for runs in the middle.