KL Rahul (LSG Captain): We'll bat first. The pitch looks a bit dry. Last few games, it's been tough chasing. Try and get off to a good start and put a good total on the board. We have to be positive, we've done really well in the tournament. Even after losing the last two games, we are still sitting at 16 points, that speaks a lot about how we have played in the tournament. Couple of bad games is not going to change it. We need to turn up, start fresh, try to win this game and enjoy it. We'll focus all of our energy on this game. We do have quality in that middle-order, everyone's experienced, they've played enough. You trust them to figure a way out, obviously it's not been the easiest season this time for the batters in the middle-order. You got to give them the benefit of doubt and we expect them to come back strong and deliver a match-winning performance. We have three changes - Krunal Pandya has a niggle, so he sits out. Chameera and Ayush Badoni miss out. We've got in Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis and K Gowtham.