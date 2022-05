KKR vs LSG Top Fantasy League Picks: Here's a look at the top performers to help you form your Fantasy Teams

Top Batting Picks: Deepak Hooda has been performing superbly since moving up to no. 3 and has scores of 59, 27, 41 and 52 in the last four games. He has 406 runs from 13 games this season. KL Rahul the LSG captain is also a man in good form and is second in the race for the Orange Cap with 469 runs this season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Andre Russell can be backed to deliver in both departments with 330 runs to go along with his impressive tally of 17 wickets, the highest for KKR this term. Krunal Pandya is another all-rounder who can be a value addition and has 9 wickets along with 183 runs this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Avesh Khan is LSG’s leading wicket-taker with 17 wickets this season from just 11 games. Umesh Yadav has been making a habit of picking wickets in the powerplay and has 16 wickets from 11 games. Tim Southee has also looked impressive off late and has 14 wickets from just 8 games.