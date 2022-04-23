KKR vs GT Preview: Kolkata Knight Riders look to avoid fourth consecutive defeat against high-flying Gujarat

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have seen their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign derailed after a bright start, losing their last three matches, and now face a tall task against a rampant Gujarat Titans (GT) when the two sides clash at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai in the early game on Saturday, April 23.

KKR have won just three games out of seven this season which has seen them plummet to the seventh spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table , while GT have been in dominant form, losing just one of their six games this season.

Kolkata’s most recent outing was a disheartening 7-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR) . Jos Buttler scored his second century this season to power RR to 217/5 after being put in to bat. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51 balls) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28 balls) did well to keep their team in the chase, however Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) took four wickets in the 17th over, including a hat-trick, to sway the result in RR’s favour.

KKR batters have been getting good starts however have often failed to capitalise on them. Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell however have looked rusty and will want to quickly find some form. In the bowling department, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins have been going for runs and will need to start pulling their weight. Sunil Narine however has been brilliant in the middle-overs, maintaining an eye-catching economy rate of just 5.03 so far.

Gujarat meanwhile were without captain Hardik Pandya in the previous game due to a groin injury, but the IPL newcomers still cantered to a 3-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) . Chennai posted 169/5 as Alzarri Joseph came in for his first game this season and looked good, finishing with 2/34.

GT were then reduced to 16/3 in the 4th over but David Miller (94* off 51 balls) walked out and anchored the run-chase with interim captain Rashid Khan (40 off 21 balls) also playing a big part as they sealed the win in the final over with one ball remaining.

The Titans have been firing on all cylinders and will no doubt be a much-better side with skipper Hardik expected to return for this game. David Miller and Abhinav Manohar have shored up the middle-order while their bowling department also stepping up in key moments.

KKT vs GT Team News:

KKR Team News: Kolkata do not have any fresh injury concerns and will most likely stick with the same playing XI. However, Varun Chakravarthy has failed to make much of an impact and will need to quickly justify his spot.

GT Team News: Captain Hardik Pandya looks set to return for this game which means pace bowler Yash Dayal might be making way. Alzarri Joseph performed well in the last game and should retain his spot.

KKR vs GT Pitch Report: The last game at the DY Patil Stadium saw CSK chase down MI’s total of 155/7 in a final ball thriller. It has proved to be a good wicket to score runs on with some movement on offer for the pacers with the new ball. Mukesh Chouldhary found good swing in the last game and the likes of Cummins, Ferguson and even Shami will be eager to bowl here.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Saturday, April 23 with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: David Miller seems to have hit form off late and is unbeaten in four of his last five outings. The South African has 193 runs from 6 games this season and is fresh from an unbeaten 94. Shreyas Iyer is another batting who seems to have hit a purple patch and is KKR’s highest scorer with 236 runs from 7 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya has been in scintillating form this season as he leads the run-charts for GT with 228 runs from 5 games and has also picked up 4 wickets, consistently going through his full quota of overs. Andre Russell has been struggling for consistency but has 179 runs and 6 wickets this season and could decide games singlehandedly when on song.

Top Bowling Picks: Umesh Yadav has gone wicket-less in the last two games but is KKR’s leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps and will be eager to once again make an impact. Sunil Narine meanwhile has been bowling superbly and has 6 wickets while maintaining a superb economy rate of just 5.03. Mohamed Shami is another bowler who could be key in this game and has 8 wickets from 6 games this season.

KKR vs GT Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

KKR vs GT Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Aaron Finch, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Baba Indrajith, Nitish Rana, Pratham Singh, Rinku Singh, Ashok Sharma, Pat Cummins, Rasikh Dar, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aman Khan, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Chamika Karunaratne, Mohammed Nabi, Ramesh Kumar, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.