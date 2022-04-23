IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Match Updates: Kolkata look to bounce back against Gujarat after three back-to-back defeats

KKR vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks: Still trying to finalise your fantasy XIs? Here's something to help you out.

Top Batting Picks: David Miller seems to have hit form off late and is unbeaten in four of his last five outings. The South African has 193 runs from 6 games this season and is fresh from an unbeaten 94. Shreyas Iyer is another batting who seems to have hit a purple patch and is KKR’s highest scorer with 236 runs from 7 games.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya has been in scintillating form this season as he leads the run-charts for GT with 228 runs from 5 games and has also picked up 4 wickets, consistently going through his full quota of overs. Andre Russell has been struggling for consistency but has 179 runs and 6 wickets this season and could decide games singlehandedly when on song.

Top Bowling Picks: Umesh Yadav has gone wicket-less in the last two games but is KKR’s leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps and will be eager to once again make an impact. Sunil Narine meanwhile has been bowling superbly and has 6 wickets while maintaining a superb economy rate of just 5.03. Mohamed Shami is another bowler who could be key in this game and has 8 wickets from 6 games this season.