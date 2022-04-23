IPL 2022, KKR vs GT Live Match Updates: Kolkata look to bounce back against Gujarat after three back-to-back defeats

IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) at the at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on Saturday, April 23.
The two captains are out in the middle for the Toss and the big news is that Hardik Pandya is back for GT after missing the last game. What do you think the winning captain will choose today?
KKR vs GT Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss coming up at 3 PM IST.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Predicted XI): Venkatesh Iyer, Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer (C), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (WK), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.
Gujarat Titans (Predicted XI): Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.
KKR vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks: Still trying to finalise your fantasy XIs? Here's something to help you out.
Top Batting Picks: David Miller seems to have hit form off late and is unbeaten in four of his last five outings. The South African has 193 runs from 6 games this season and is fresh from an unbeaten 94. Shreyas Iyer is another batting who seems to have hit a purple patch and is KKR’s highest scorer with 236 runs from 7 games.
Top All-Rounder Picks: Hardik Pandya has been in scintillating form this season as he leads the run-charts for GT with 228 runs from 5 games and has also picked up 4 wickets, consistently going through his full quota of overs. Andre Russell has been struggling for consistency but has 179 runs and 6 wickets this season and could decide games singlehandedly when on song.
Top Bowling Picks: Umesh Yadav has gone wicket-less in the last two games but is KKR’s leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps and will be eager to once again make an impact. Sunil Narine meanwhile has been bowling superbly and has 6 wickets while maintaining a superb economy rate of just 5.03. Mohamed Shami is another bowler who could be key in this game and has 8 wickets from 6 games this season.
The KKR players are approaching this game with a positive mindset as they look to bounce back form three back-to-back defeats in IPL 2022
KKT vs GT Team News:
KKR Team News: Kolkata do not have any fresh injury concerns and will most likely stick with the same playing XI. However, Varun Chakravarthy has failed to make much of an impact and will need to quickly justify his spot.
GT Team News: Captain Hardik Pandya looks set to return for this game which means pace bowler Yash Dayal might be making way. Alzarri Joseph performed well in the last game and should retain his spot.
KKR vs GT Live: How the teams fared in their last IPL 2022 fixture?
Kolkata’s most recent outing was a disheartening 7-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Jos Buttler scored his second century this season to power RR to 217/5 after being put in to bat. KKR captain Shreyas Iyer (85 off 51 balls) and Aaron Finch (58 off 28 balls) did well to keep their team in the chase, however Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) took four wickets in the 17th over, including a hat-trick, to sway the result in RR’s favour.
Gujarat meanwhile were without captain Hardik Pandya in the previous game due to a groin injury, but the IPL newcomers still cantered to a 3-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Chennai posted 169/5 as Alzarri Joseph came in for his first game this season and looked good, finishing with 2/34. GT were then reduced to 16/3 in the 4th over but David Miller (94* off 51 balls) walked out and anchored the run-chase with interim captain Rashid Khan (40 off 21 balls) also playing a big part as they sealed the win in the final over with one ball remaining.