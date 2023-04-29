KKR vs GT Live: Mohammed Shami strikes twice in the powerplay; KKR 3 wickets down

KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 84/2, 10 over
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 80/2, 9 over
Josh Little comes to bowl
8.1 - Josh Little to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run
8.2 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 0 run
8.3 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 1 run
8.4 - Josh Little to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run
8.5 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 0 run
8.6 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 2 runs
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 75/2, 8 over
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 66/2, 7 over
6.1 - Josh Little to Venkatesh Iyer, 1 run
6.2 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 0 run
6.3 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 0 run
6.4 - FOUR!! Gurbaz waits for the ball and then hits it between point and short third man
6.5 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 0 run
6.6 - Josh Little to Rahmanullah, 0 run
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 61/2, 6 over
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 47/2, 5 over
Mohammed Shami comes to bat
4.1 - 4!! Gurbaz seems to be next in line to take powerplay benefits
4.2 - 6!! Slaps straight, ultra aggressive batting coming from Rahmanullah
4.3 - Shami to Rahmanullah, 1 run
4.4 - Shami to Thakur, no run
4.5 - Shami to Thakur, no run
4.6 - Wicket!! Mohit Sharma runs backward and what a brilliant catch, surely one to notice!! Shardul Thakur goes back
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 36/1, 4 over
Two big sixes coming out of this over, Captain seems to have a hard time with the bowling
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 23/1, 3 over
2.1 - Shami to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 1 run
2.2 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 0 run
2.3 - FOUR! Narayan Jagadeesan aiming for a defining powerplay over for KKR
2.4 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 2 run
2.5 - Wicket! Shami gets the breakthrough and Narayan asks for a review. Jagadeesan has to go for 19 runs!
Shardul Thakur comes to bat
2.6 - Shami to Shardul Thakur, 0 run
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 16/0, 2 over
Narayan Jagadeesan hits 3 boundaries in one over, Captain Hardik Pandya is punished!
KKR vs GT Live: Kolkata Knight Riders 3/0, 1 over
Narayan Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz open innings for KKR
0.1 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 0 run
0.2 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 0 run
0.3 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 0 run
0.4 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 0 run
0.5 - Shami to Narayan Jagadeesan, 1 run
0.6 - Shami to Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 2 run
KKR vs GT Live: Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), N Jagadeesan, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Substitutes: Suyash Sharma, Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Tim Southee, Kulwant Khejroliya
Gujarat Titans XI: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Josh Little, Noor Ahmad
Substitutes: Shubman Gill, KS Bharat, Sai Sudharsan, Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav
KKR vs GT Live: Rain update!!
Covers being removed at Eden Gardens
KKR vs GT Live: Match delayed due to rain
KKR vs GT Live: Hardik Pandya wins the toss and Gujarat Titans will field first
Kolkata, for starters, defeated the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Their batting unit really came to the fore with Jason Roy setting the tone right from the offset with a terrific half-century followed by valuable contributions from Venaktesh Iyer (31) and Nitish Rana.
They spun a web around the Bangalore batting lineup later on with Varun Chakravarthy taking four wickets to go with Suyash Sharma’s couple of scalps.
For the first time this season, Kolkata seem to have gotten their team balance right. They rounded off a holistic convincing performance and the team management should be smart enough to not tweak around with the playing XI going forward. Shardul Thakur could get a look-in if he recovers from his incumbent injury but clarity around the same will only be available nearing the toss time.
On the other hand, GT defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by a whopping margin of 55 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday. Shubman Gill had scored an impressive half-century as Karnataka batsman Abhinav Manohar struck 42 off 21 deliveries to put up 207 in the board.
With the ball, Noor Ahmed took three wickets and Mohit Sharma along with Rashid Khan chimed in with two scalps each. GT, as a franchise, too doesn’t believe in ringing in too many unnecessary changes when things are going good and one can expect them to head into this game with the same playing XI as well.
Predicted Playing XI
Kolkata Knight Riders: N Jagadeesan (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, David Wiese, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Player: Suyash Sharma
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma
Impact Player: Joshua Little
Key Player to Watch
Jason Roy (Kolkata Knight Riders)
The dynamic Englishman provided KKR just the kind of impetus they needed to revive their campaign this season. His vast array of stroke play can really be optimised in the favourable batting conditions at Eden Gardens. The Knight Riders have a lot of big-hitters lower down the order and a strong start by Roy can help them have a formidable base to set up a huge score provided they bat first.
Noor Ahmad (Gujarat Titans)
The Afghan spinner has impressed with six wickets in three matches so far. He tends to be tight and accurate with his lines and the lengths that he hits will make it difficult for the opposition to clear the ropes due to the big square boundaries at Eden Gardens. KKR have a fair number of southpaws in their batting order and Ahmad’s impact can really shoot up if Pandya decides to apply the choke with spin in the middle overs.
Points Table Current Status
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6 points – W-L-L-L-L
Gujarat Titans: 10 points – W-W-L-W-L
Predicted Winning Team
Kolkata roared back into form in the last game after four successive losses but GT just have more bases covered than them at the moment.
With a skilful bowling lineup and a batting order that backs itself to chase down any target, it is likely that the Titans will emerge victorious in this contest. Rinku Singh had slammed five consecutive sixes off Yash Dayal in the final over to chase down 31 the last time these two teams faced off against each other earlier this month.
Pitch Report
The average first innings batting score in 12 T20Is in this ground is 155, which suggests that a fair contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards on Saturday.
Where to Watch
Television viewers can tune into action at 3:30 pm on Saturday on the Star Sports Network. The digital audience can catch the game at the same time on the JioCinema application.