KKR vs DC Preview: Rishabh Pant looks to answer critics as Delhi take on table-toppers Kolkata

Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to snap their two-game losing streak when they go up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on April 9.

DC began their campaign with a dominant victory over five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) but have since been beaten by both IPL newcomers, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

KKR meanwhile have won three of their opening four matches and come into this game seated comfortably at the summit of the IPL 2022 points table

Delhi’s latest failure, a tame 6-wicket defeat to LSG , saw a few questions raised about Rishabh Pant’s captaincy choices. Pant wasn’t his explosive self at the crease, scoring an unbeaten 39 off 36 balls as DC seemed happy to settle for an average total of 149/3. The DC captain’s bowling choices were then questioned as LSG chased down the total comfortably.

To cap off a miserable night, Pant was also handed a hefty fine of Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate in the match against LSG and he’ll have to be careful to not repeat that mistake as sanctions could be severe if the offence is repeated

With Pant being pipped as one of the future captain’s for India, his leadership will be put under the scanner especially when he goes up against another future captaincy candidate in the form of Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer began the tournament with a dominant 6-wicket win over champions Chennai, before losing out to Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. His Knights then responded in fine fashion with superb knocks from Andre Russell (70* off 31 balls vs PBKS) and Pat Cummins (56* off 15 balls vs MI) driving them to victory in their last two games.

Their most recent outing, saw Cummins match the record for fastest IPL fifty with a blazing 14-ball half-century to seal a 5-wicket win with 24 balls to spare. KKR’s ability to find match-winners in different departments this season has seen them rocket to the top of the points table and Iyer will be keen to consolidate that spot with a win against DC.

KKR vs DC Team News:

KKR Team News: The Knight Riders will be waiting to welcome Aaron Finch back to the squad after Australia’s limited-overs series against Pakistan ended on April 5. Depending on his arrival, Finch will be available after a mandatory three-day quarantine period.

DC Team News: Anrich Nortje returned from injury in the last game but was forced out of the attack early after sending down two beamers. His struggles could be put down to bowling with a wet ball and Nortje will be available again for selection for this game. DC however await news on Mitchell Marsh who has been recovering from an injury.

KKR vs DC Pitch Report: The track at the Brabourne Stadium has provided high-scoring encounters with the latest match seeing PBKS post 189/9 which GT chased down in style. It’s a good track to bat on and also a quick outfield which gives batters great value for their ground strokes.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Sundary, April 10 with the Toss scheduled for 3:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

KKR vs DC Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Prithvi Shaw looked back to his explosive best in DC’s last game and can be backed to carry forward in that same form which saw him score 61 off just 34 balls. Venkatesh Iyer also enjoyed a productive outing in the last game, scoring an unbeaten 50 off 41 balls and that fighting knock could just help him turn things around after a slow start to the season.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Cummins ended the previous game with figures of 2/49 before smashing a 15-ball unbeaten 56. The Aussie looks in great form and can once again be backed to deliver with both ball and bat. KKR also have another match winning all-rounder in the form of Andre Russell who has notched up 106 runs while also taking 2 wickets this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Umesh Yadav leads the wicket-takers charts with 9 wickets from 4 games and the veteran pacer has been enjoying fine form as he chips away at wickets when bowling in the powerplay. Kuldeep Yadav is another bowler who comes into this game in good form having taken 6 wickets from 3 games this season.

KKR vs DC Probable Playing XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Rasikh Salam.

Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR vs DC Full Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shreyas Iyer (Captain) Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

Delhi Capitals Squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal.