IPL 2022: Follow the live score and updates from match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 10.
IPL 2022 Kolkata vs Delhi: Warner welcomes Cummins in style!
Warner gets going now as he hits back-to-back FOURs against Cummins on the first two balls. ALMOST! He then survives a close call as a thick edge doesn’t carry to the keeper. Warner steers the 4th ball to point for a single. Cummins sends one wide down leg and has to reload. Shaw meanwhile just pulls the last ball for a flat SIX! 16 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 50/0 after 4 overs.
SIX! Shaw is on a roll as he pulls the back of length delivery over square leg for a flat six.
FOUR! Cummins with a similar line and this time Warner connects beautifully for back-to-back fours.
FOUR! Short and wide to start the over from Cummins and Warner slices it over cover for four.
Pat Cummins, right-arm fast, comes into the attack.
IPL 2022 Kolkata vs Delhi: Shaw showing resilience!
Umesh starts well as just 2 runs come off the first 3 balls. He then sends down a sharp bouncer which Shaw pulls to fine leg for FOUR. Shaw then gets hit on the helmet as he’s late into the pull but sees the ball fly over short third man for FOUR leg byes. Shaw however recovers from that hit and pulls the last ball over midwicket for another FOUR. 14 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 34/0 after 3 overs.
FOUR! Umesh ends with a gentle length delivery and this time Shaw flicks it over midwicket fo a third consecutive boundary.
FOUR leg byes! Umesh sends down another sharp bouncer and this time it hits Shaw square on the helmet before flying over short third man.
FOUR! Umesh bangs it short and Shaw swivels on his back foot to awkwardly pull it over fine leg for four.
KKR vs DC Live Updates: Warner finds the boundary!
Warner cuts the 1st ball down to third man for a single. Shaw meanwhile shows his authority as he steps out and slaps the 3rd ball powerfully through cover for FOUR. He then tucks the 4th ball to mid-on for a single. Warner reaches out but gets beaten by pace as the 5th ball whizzes past his bat. He however connects beautifully with the pull to send the last ball racing for FOUR. 10 runs from the over.
Delhi Capitals 20/0 after 2 overs.
FOUR! Short of length delivery from Salam and Warner pulls hard to send it racing through midwicket.
FOUR! Shaw just takes a step down the track and smacks the back of length delivery through extra cover.
Rasikh Salam, right-arm medium, comes into the attack.
KKR vs DC Live Updates: Shaw picks up where he left off!
Shaw scored a blistering 34-ball 61 in the last game and immediately gets going here as he smacks Umesh for FOUR off the 1st delivery. He then clips the 2nd ball towards fine leg for 2 runs. Umesh sneaks in a couple of dot balls but strays down leg on the 5th delivery which Shaw helps along to fine leg for another FOUR. 10 runs come off the over.
Delhi Capitals 10/0 after the first over.
FOUR! Umesh strays down leg and Shaw just glances it effortlessly down to fine leg.
FOUR! Shaw immediately gets going as he punches the 1st ball through the gap at extra cover to get off the mark.
Umesh Yadav is handed the new ball to open the bowling for KKR with Shaw on strike.
Shreyas Iyer gives out his final team talk before the Kolkata Knight Riders take up their fielding positions. The explosive duo of David Warner and Prithvi Shaw walk out to open the batting for Delhi Capitals.
David Warner (Delhi Capitals): As I'm getting older, I'm doing a lot more running. My wife is my running partner and I'm doing a lot more short sprints. When I started out (in T20), we just went out there and played the game. Now, franchises are putting more effort for building for the future and becoming more professional. Each individual athlete is a professional these days. It's about getting a win on the board (today), can't get too far behind this early. It's about going there and putting in our best efforts. Fielding is a big component of that and we'll try our best to outfield Kolkata because that's where games are won or lost.
Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders): Any team that's on top of the table is in a good mood. But we generally have a good mood in the camp, no matter if we win or lose, that says a lot about the team. The way our fast bowlers have been bowling, especially Umi (Umesh Yadav), I think he is doing a very good job. Once you come into the attack with wickets falling, it becomes a little more easier for us to get in the game. The main thing is to keep it simple, and continue what we have been doing. We don't need to think too much and focus on what needs to be done.
KKR vs DC Pitch report: In his assessment of the pitch at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Daren Ganga says, "This is the second afternoon match at Brabourne. There's an even covering of grass on the pitch, and the surface looks very hard. There will be pace and bounce, so the fast bowlers will come into focus. The spinners might also come into play. The average score at this venue is 189. Being an afternoon game, dew won't be a factor."
Rishabh Pant (DC Captain): Don't mind batting first on this wicket. Wicket is absolutely looking very nice. Gets frustrating when you lose close matches but have to learn from your mistakes and keep moving. Definitely a big relief not having the dew but you still have to bowl well in these conditions. One change - Nortje out, Khaleel in.
Shreyas Iyer (KKR Captain) : We'll bowl first. When I came in, touched the surface, was pretty hard. It has got even grass. I feel in the second innings it would get even better. The boys have been doing really well, important we maintain the consistency. To captain such an amazing bunch is really good. Same team.
KKR vs DC Playing XIs: Here's how the two teams will line-up today. Kolkata name an unchanged side while Delhi make one change with Khaleel coming in for Nortje.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings(w), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Rasikh Salam, Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR vs DC Toss: Shreyas Iyer wins the Toss and chooses to bowl.
KKR vs DC Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. We don't have to wait long to confirm the final XIs though with the Toss coming up shortly.
Kolkata Knight Riders (Probable XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sam Billings (WK), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Umesh Yadav, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Rasikh Salam.
Delhi Capitals (Probable XI): Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (C & WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Mustafizur Rahman.