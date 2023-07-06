KKR star Nitish Rana shares a cryptic post as BCCI announce T20I squad against West Indies

Nitish Rana who led the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer last IPL season shared a cryptic tweet after BCCI announce the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announce the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies and big IPL stars like Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana were left waiting. Nitish Rana who led the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer last IPL season shared a cryptic tweet after the squad was announced.

Looks like the KKR skipper had high expectations from the selectors after leading the team through some of the most tricky situations. Rana who has been part of one ODI and two T20Is, shared a post saying, "Bad days build better days".

Senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be on the sidelines of the shortest format as fresh faces such as Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Mukesh Kumar have been introduced to the 15-man squad.

India vs West Indies Schedule

India will play the first of the five T20Is at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad on August 3. The next two games will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on August 6 and August 8. The last couple of matches will take place at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill in Florida on August 13.

India's T20I squad: Ishan Kishan (wk), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.