CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsKKR star Nitish Rana shares a cryptic post as BCCI announce T20I squad against West Indies

KKR star Nitish Rana shares a cryptic post as BCCI announce T20I squad against West Indies

KKR star Nitish Rana shares a cryptic post as BCCI announce T20I squad against West Indies
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 12:40:19 PM IST (Published)

Nitish Rana who led the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer last IPL season shared a cryptic tweet after BCCI announce the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announce the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies and big IPL stars like Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana were left waiting. Nitish Rana who led the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer last IPL season shared a cryptic tweet after the squad was announced.

Looks like the KKR skipper had high expectations from the selectors after leading the team through some of the most tricky situations. Rana who has been part of one ODI and two T20Is, shared a post saying, "Bad days build better days".
Senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be on the sidelines of the shortest format as fresh faces such as Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar have been introduced to the 15-man squad.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X