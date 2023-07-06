KKR star Nitish Rana shares a cryptic post as BCCI announce T20I squad against West Indies

By CNBCTV18.com

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announce the India squad for the T20I series against West Indies and big IPL stars like Rinku Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Nitish Rana were left waiting. Nitish Rana who led the team in the absence of Shreyas Iyer last IPL season shared a cryptic tweet after the squad was announced.

Looks like the KKR skipper had high expectations from the selectors after leading the team through some of the most tricky situations. Rana who has been part of one ODI and two T20Is, shared a post saying, "Bad days build better days". 🧘 pic.twitter.com/UzJDMQiSPh — Nitish Rana (@NitishRana_27) July 5, 2023 Senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be on the sidelines of the shortest format as fresh faces such as Senior pros like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to be on the sidelines of the shortest format as fresh faces such as Tilak Varma , Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma and Mukesh Kumar have been introduced to the 15-man squad.