King and Nucleya to perform in IPL 2023 closing ceremony

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already reached the IPL 2023 final after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni and Co now wait for the results of the 2nd Qualifier which will be played between Gujarat and Mumbai at Ahmedabad.
Indian Premier League 2023 closing ceremony is going to be a starry affair as music artists King and Nucleya are set to perform at the Narendra Modi stadium. The IPL 2023 final is expected to start at 8 pm IST due to performances that are lined up. "Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action", mentioned in the IPL official Twitter handle post.
MI comprehensively beat the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator and that must have instilled significant confidence within their bowling unit particularly. Bowling has not been Mumbai’s stronger suit in this campaign but Piyush Chawla’s resurgence coupled with Akash Madhwal’s emergence has definitely helped them get their act together entering into the crucial playoff stage of the competition.
GT has been the team to beat throughout this campaign but MI is a different threat altogether for any opposition as soon as the playoffs come along. One can hunch on Mumbai to enter yet another IPL final by overcoming the defending champions in their own backyard on Friday.
