    King and Nucleya to perform in IPL 2023 closing ceremony

    King and Nucleya to perform in IPL 2023 closing ceremony

    King and Nucleya to perform in IPL 2023 closing ceremony
    Read Time2 Min(s) Read
    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 1:55:08 PM IST (Published)

    Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have already reached the IPL 2023 final after beating Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1. MS Dhoni and Co now wait for the results of the 2nd Qualifier which will be played between Gujarat and Mumbai at Ahmedabad.

    Indian Premier League 2023 closing ceremony is going to be a starry affair as music artists King and Nucleya are set to perform at the Narendra Modi stadium. The IPL 2023 final is expected to start at 8 pm IST due to performances that are lined up. "Ahmedabad - You are in for a treat! Brace yourselves for an iconic evening as King & NUCLEYA have some power-packed performances in store for you. How excited are you to witness the two in action", mentioned in the IPL official Twitter handle post.
    Also Read:
