homesports NewsKieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo and other big stars retained by MI Emirates ahead of ILT20 Season 2

Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo and other big stars retained by MI Emirates ahead of ILT20 Season 2

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 10, 2023 4:53:44 PM IST (Published)

MI Emirates finished third in the points table in the inuaugral season of the ILT20 this year. They won five games and lost four out of their 10 matches in the league stage and qualified for the semi-final. The team lost out to eventual champions Gulf Giants in their last-four clash and hence will be looking to come back with greater vigour and some fresh faces in the second season next year.

 MI Emirates have announced the retention of 12 players ahead of the new season. The second edition of ILT20 is set to begin on January 13, 2024.  

Kieron Pollard,  Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Smeed, McKenny Clarke and Daniel Mousley. The players continue with the team and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours that the fans have come to recognize from the MI franchise.


Also Read:
Watch: MI New York’s Tim David rings the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange

The MI Emirates squad includes a mix of current and former MI players who play across multiple MI teams across the world including exciting young players who put in impressive performances over the season. The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the rest of the squad will be announced in the near future.

Recap of Season One

MI Emirates finished third in the points table in the inuaugral season of the ILT20 this year. They won five games and lost four out of their 10 matches in the league stage and qualified for the semi-final. The team lost out to eventual champions Gulf Giants in their last-four clash and hence will be looking to come back with greater vigour and some fresh faces in the second season next year.
Pollard was the team's highest run-scorer with 394 runs in 10 matches and he stood third in the league's overall standings. Nicholas Pooran closely followed him with 355 runs whereas Andre Fletcher notched 303 runs in 11 games. Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo and Afghan pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi  emerged as the highest wicket-taker with 13 and 12 scalps in the season respectively.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Cricket

Recommended Articles

View All

Smart meters are becoming a big business in India

Jul 10, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Leaders Speak | Here's how hybrid campuses and skills-first enterprises paving the way for a talent-rich India

Jul 10, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Zoomed Out | Karnataka’s gushing ‘guarantee’ Budget 23-24 will leave a gash on its slender finances

Jul 9, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explainer | What is derivatives in stock market? --- A beginner's guide

Jul 9, 2023 IST3 Min Read