Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Dwayne Bravo and other big stars retained by MI Emirates ahead of ILT20 Season 2

MI Emirates finished third in the points table in the inuaugral season of the ILT20 this year. They won five games and lost four out of their 10 matches in the league stage and qualified for the semi-final. The team lost out to eventual champions Gulf Giants in their last-four clash and hence will be looking to come back with greater vigour and some fresh faces in the second season next year.

MI Emirates have announced the retention of 12 players ahead of the new season. The second edition of ILT20 is set to begin on January 13, 2024.

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Andre Fletcher, Muhammad Waseem, Zahoor Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Smeed, McKenny Clarke and Daniel Mousley. The players continue with the team and will adorn the iconic blue and gold colours that the fans have come to recognize from the MI franchise.

The MI Emirates squad includes a mix of current and former MI players who play across multiple MI teams across the world including exciting young players who put in impressive performances over the season. The players have been signed as per the league guidelines and the rest of the squad will be announced in the near future.

Recap of Season One

Presenting the players we have retained for the next ILT20 season 📝🤩#MIEmirates #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/vGFXETTXx0 — MI Emirates (@MIEmirates) July 10, 2023

