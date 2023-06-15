MI New York: Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan and Trent Boult headline the overseas players roster for the MLC

Former South African and MI player and MI Cape Town General Manager Robin Peterson will be the head coach, joined by Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga, as bowling coach. J Arun Kumar and James Pamment will take charge as the batting and fielding coaches respectively. Both Arun Kumar and Pamment were a part of the coaching team as assistant batting coach and fielding coach at Mumbai Indians.

MI New York have announced the signing of nine international players, completing the roster of 18 players, featuring a strong core of experience, homegrown talent, and young players, a feature that is common across all the MI teams, in three different continents, four different countries, and five different leagues. In addition to the players, MI New York have also announced their line-up of coaching staff for the inaugural season of the Major League Cricket (MLC) that will be held in the United States of America (USA).

Mumbai Indians (MI) legend Kieron Pollard will captain the franchise and the roster also includes Afghanistan’s T20 captain Rashid Khan and former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran.

They will be joined by New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult and the Australian duo of the big-hitting Tim David and pacer Jason Behrendorff. The team will also feature rising South African star Dewald Brevis, pace sensation Kagiso Rabada and Namibian all-rounder David Wiese, who has previously represented South Africa as well. All the players except for David Wiese also play across multiple MI Teams – Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI Emirates, forming a strong core for MI, globally.

Coaching Staff:

Former South African and MI player and MI Cape Town General Manager Robin Peterson will be the head coach, joined by Mumbai Indians legend Lasith Malinga, as bowling coach. J Arun Kumar and James Pamment will take charge as the batting and fielding coaches respectively. Both Arun Kumar and Pamment were a part of the coaching team as assistant batting coach and fielding coach at Mumbai Indians.

Pollard played for Mumbai Indians for 13 seasons in the IPL, and in the last season retired from the IPL to take on the role of batting coach. He continues to play competitive cricket across the world and leads MI Emirates, under whom Boult and Pooran played last season. Behrendorff, David, and Brevis play for Mumbai Indians, with Tim and Dewald joining their MI Cape Town team mates - Rashid Khan and Kagiso Rabada. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese has been a key part of Namibia’s rise on the international circuit, playing a key role for them in each of the last two T20 World Cups.

At the MLC draft held on 19th March 2023, MI New York drafted 9 players - the first two USA-born players in the form of former captain Steven Taylor, all-rounder Nosthush Kenjige, current USA captain Monank Patel along with wicketkeeper Shayan Jahangir and fast bowler Kyle Phillip.