Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed as Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award

The Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award has been renamed the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on Twitter following the admirable performance of both men's and women's hockey teams in the Tokyo Olympics.

Modi said, "I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award!"

Modi said Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride to India. It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him.

The exceptional performance of the men's and women's Hockey Teams has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest in the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India. This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he said. The prestigious award carries prize money of Rs 25 lakh.