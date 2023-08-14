CNBC TV18
Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea, will play in place of injured Thibaut Courtois

Kepa Arrizabalaga joins Real Madrid on a season-long loan from Chelsea, will play in place of injured Thibaut Courtois
Aug 14, 2023

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record 80 million euros fee for a goalkeeper but fell out of favour in the London club, who signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. Arrizabalaga will play in place of Real Madrid's regular goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois who picked up a ACL injury and has been sidelined for many months.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga moved to Real Madrid on a season-long loan move on Monday. Madrid and Chelsea reached an agreement for goalkeeper after Madrid's regular shot-stopper Thibaut Courtois picked up a ACL injury. The injury has sidelined Courtois for a majority of the 2023-24 season.

Arrizabalaga joined Chelsea from Athletic Bilbao in 2018 for a record 80 million euros fee for a goalkeeper but fell out of favour in the London club, who signed goalkeeper Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.
He has reportedly been targeted by Bayern Munich as the German side are seeking to replace their own injured goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, but Real Madrid moved faster to secure the deal.
Courtois' injury is a major blow for Real as they will have to make do without the services of one of their key players for the foreseeable future.
Courtois joined Real from Chelsea in 2018 after winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his time at Stamford Bridge.
He was named Player-of-the-Match following the 2022 Champions League final after producing one of the greatest goalkeeping performances in a European Cup final.
Courtois recorded nine saves to deny Liverpool in Paris, leading his club to a record extending 14th European title after a 1-0 win.
Real Madrid had only one other goalkeeper in their first team squad, Ukraine's Andriy Lunin.
The 24-year-old Lunin has made only nine Spanish league appearances for the club since signing from Zorya Luhansk in 2018. He spent his first two seasons in Spain on loan spells with Leganes, Valladolid and Oviedo.
