KEI Industries becomes principal partner with RCB for IPL for 3 years

Cables manufacturer, KEI Industries, on Tuesday said that it has entered into a strategic association with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as Principal Partner for the Indian Premier League (IPL) for three years.

Under the deal, players and official team members of RCB will sport the KEI logo on the back of their official match jersey, KEI Industries said in a statement.

The 16th edition of Indian Premier League will commence from March 31 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. 4-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) , will be facing the current IPL champions, Gujarat Titans , in the opening game of the tournament.

Anil Gupta, Chairman-Cum-Managing Director of KEI Industries said, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore, which is one of the most popular and strongest IPL brands. The players of international stature and their consistent bold performance gives a synergy with the product features of brand KEI.”

“India is a cricket frenzy nation and with this partnership, we aim to leverage IPL to build and strengthen our brand awareness and connect with our target audience across the globe,” Gupta added.

The company further revealed that the brand will have the right to use player images and team logo for internal use and promotional purposes. Furthermore, the partnership to also be amplified across print, outdoor, television, digital and social media platforms which will run through entire duration of the tournament.

“This partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore will help brand KEI to instantly connect with the millions of viewers watching the event across India and abroad. The brand has also planned a series of fan engagement activities and meet & greet sessions for key channel partners with players during the tournament,” said Manoj Kakkar, Executive Director (Sales & Marketing) of KEI Industries.

Earlier this month, Mumbai Indians , owned by Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) , announced the acquisition of the New York franchise in Major League Cricket, the upcoming T20 league in the US