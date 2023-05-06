Karun Nair replaces KL Rahul in LSG for remainder of IPL 2023; old tweet goes viral

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have replaced their skipper KL Rahul with Karnataka batsman Karun Nair for the remainder of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has signed Karun Nair for the rest of the IPL 2023 season as captain KL Rahul is out of the tournament due to a leg injury. LSG announced the skipper's replacement, a former RCB star, Karun Nair late on Friday evening. The camp took to Twitter to make the announcement by sharing an old tweet of the player.

Karun Nair, who is India's second triple centurion in Test cricket, had tweeted back in 2022 which read, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance", after incurring a Ranji Trophy snub from his state team Karnataka.

KL Rahul will undergo thigh surgery on the advice of his medical team after he injured himself during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) earlier this week. The wicket-keeper batsman will miss the finale of the World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia and the rest of the ongoing IPL season.

"Rahul sustained a thigh injury while fielding during Match 43 of IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow," the statement added.

Karun, who has a triple hundred in Test cricket, has so far played 76 IPL games and has 1,496 runs against his name. He has previously turned up for the Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in the league.