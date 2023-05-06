Karun Nair replaces KL Rahul in LSG for remainder of IPL 2023; old tweet goes viral

2 Min(s) Read
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have replaced their skipper KL Rahul with Karnataka batsman Karun Nair for the remainder of the season.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) has signed Karun Nair for the rest of the IPL 2023 season as captain KL Rahul is out of the tournament due to a leg injury. LSG announced the skipper's replacement, a former RCB star, Karun Nair late on Friday evening. The camp took to Twitter to make the announcement by sharing an old tweet of the player.
Karun Nair, who is India's second triple centurion in Test cricket, had tweeted back in 2022 which read, "Dear cricket, give me one more chance", after incurring a Ranji Trophy snub from his state team Karnataka.
LSG reshared the old tweet which garnered a lot of reaction on social media.
👀💙✨ pic.twitter.com/z6L4Zp5SPC— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) May 5, 2023