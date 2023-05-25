Karnataka's star shuttler Raghu M is daring to dream big

At 25 years, Bengaluru-based Raghu is in prime shape with a good 5-6 years of badminton still left in him. Raghu's story is of a chubby, junk-food loving boy morphing into a badminton star. Now all this shuttler needs are some sponsors who can finance his international participation and a full-time trainer.

Raghu M is a star shuttler from Karnataka. He is the No. 1 ranked player of the state in the men's singles category. He is based out of Bengaluru and trains at the Yadav Pro Badminton Academy.

His initiation into badminton came through his father when he was all of eight. As his father used to play badminton, little Raghu used to watch sitting by the court sides.

"I used to go and watch him play. It was fun. I thought it was an easy sport," Raghu recalls.

Before getting down to the serious business of the sport, Raghu felt badminton was easy.

"I used to mock my dad saying, what is this, it is so easy," Raghu says with a chuckle.

Those initial outings with his father just to watch badminton soon turned serious when Raghu was made to join a training academy in Mandya.

"He (Raghu's father) wanted me to know that it is not that easy. He wanted me to join a the badminton coaching (academy) in Mandya."

The initial coaching piqued Raghu's interest in the sport as he started playing it outside for fun, and he liked it so much that he hasn't stopped playing it till date.

TV also played its part in leaving an impression of the young boy's mind.

"My father always used to watch badminton on TV so I had no choice," Raghu recalls of those long hours spent in front of the TV with his father relishing the sport.

And it is through TV that Raghu found his childhood hero — Indonesia's badminton legend Taufik Hidayat.

For the uninitiated, Hidayat is a former world, Olympic, two time Asian Games, and three time Asian champion, and the youngest world number one in the men's singles.

"From childhood I used to love Taufik Hidayat from Indonesia. He is my all-time favourites. Still he is my favourite," remarks Raghu, the twinkle in his eyes clearly visible.

Asked if he has ever got a chance to see his childhood hero play live, he pounces to give the answer, cutting the writer short.

"Yes, yes, yes... I have seen him play live a lot of times," Raghu. says. As a teenager, Raghu used to go and watch tournaments in India featuring Hidayat. Raghu is a tad guilty about never having faced Hidayat, while being on the opposite side of the net. The generation gap between the two meant that before Raghu turned pro, Hidayat had already retired from the sport.

As a kid Raghu used to be chubby, eat a lot of junk food, watch TV or pick fights with people. It is to shed weight and curb other unhealthy habits that his parents pushed him to play badminton at the first place.

As Raghu continued practising hard, things started to fall in place.

"I started losing weight and feeling good about myself," says Raghu.

At first there were no long-term plans to win tournaments or clinch medals.

"I only did it for the love of it. I never thought that I want to win tournaments. I just like the process of the training and the discipline it brings to your normal life. You wake up early in the morning, you sleep early and you eat clean," Raghu reckons.

The results of the discipline and sacrifices started to show during his under-13 days when he played a lot of national tournaments.

"I made some bronze medals here and there, and then final in the under-13 doubles with my partner Mithun Manjunath" recalls Raghu of his early days in the sport.

Transition from playing doubles to attempting singles wasn't smooth.

"I was still a very chubby kid who couldn't move a lot, after 17 I shifted to singles."

In search of perfection, Raghu changed academies several times.

Raghu turned pro during his under-13 days.

"In badminton when you are the best in the state, you can start playing nationals for under-13, under-15, under-17, under-19," explains Raghu.

From playing nationals Raghu graduated to international tournaments over five years ago.

Since then he has tasted huge success, having won over 20 international tournaments.

Some of his most recent accomplishments include being the runner-up in the 2021 Infosys International Challenge, the bronze medal at the 2021 Benin International series and bronze in the men's singles in the 2022 Gujarat National Games. Raghu was also named in the Indian squad for the Asian badminton championship in Malaysia where he rubbed shoulders with the likes of Lakshya Sen.

Currently, Raghu is preparing for the Khelo India University Games. The University Games will be followed by Maldives International Challenge. There will a tiny gap to rest and recover after the tournament in Maldives, as Raghu is slated to fly to Mauritius for another international tournament.

The 25-year-old now wants to take his game several levels higher. Raghu believes his time to shine has arrived.

"My ultimate aim is to be one of the best in the world, " says Raghu.

"Skill wise and fitness wise there is not much difference between me and the top 20 and top 30 in the world, it is just the experience and the number of tournaments that I have to play, and a little corrections here and there," he says.

It is the exposure to international tournaments that Raghu is lacking. Participating in international tournaments comes at a hefty cost.

Just to participate in one international tournament an athlete has to apply for the visa, book flight tickets, arrange for his stay and focus on a very specialised diet. Taking all the above expense into account, an athlete has to shell out over Rs 1 lakh per tournament.

"The difference between a player ranked 30 and one ranked 100 is about 10,000 to 20,000 points and that comes from playing 10-15 international tournaments in a year," says Raghu, who attained his career-high ranking of 105 in December 2022 according to the bwfbadminton.com

But Raghu is only getting support from the state government, a state Olympic scheme, that allows him to play only 6-7 tournaments in a year. His representative, N. Shiva Guru, has been able to rope in a few sponsors but it is still not enough.

If I get another Rs 5-10 lakh in business collaborations, I can play 6-7 more tournaments, which will be 13-14 tournaments in a year," says Raghu.

If Raghu gets the sponsors, the money will be invested in tournament participation, upgrading his coaching, his kit as well as rope in a fitness trainer.

At 25, Raghu is at an age where he feels his body is in prime shape and a good 5-6 years of badminton is still left in him.

After toiling hard for 15 years Raghu now realises the challenges that international sports bring with it.

He has some advice for the aspiring badminton players: "There are many (young kids) in our academy, I can see that these days they are expecting results very soon. They get depressed soon from the losses." says Raghu, the tone of caution clearly palpable.

"After playing for 15-16 years, I have lost more than I have won, I have already told them that it is a process, if you like the process, just keep doing it, you should enjoy it, you should work to improve and then the performance will come," Raghu signs off on an optimistic note.

