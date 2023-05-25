Karnataka's star shuttler Raghu M is daring to dream big

At 25 years, Bengaluru-based Raghu is in prime shape with a good 5-6 years of badminton still left in him. Raghu's story is of a chubby, junk-food loving boy morphing into an badminton star. Now all this shuttler needs are some sponsors who can finance his international participations and a full-time trainer.

Raghu M is a star shuttler from Karnataka. He is the No. 1 ranked player of the state in the men's singles category. He is based out of Bengaluru and trains at the Yadav Pro Badminton Academy.

His initiation into badminton came through his father when he was all of eight. As his father used to play badminton, little Raghu used to watch sitting by the court sides.

"I used to go and watch him play. It was fun. I thought it was an easy sport," Raghu recalls.