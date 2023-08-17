Karnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal is disappointed for Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy due to thumb fracture

2 Min Read
Young Karnataka star and Rajasthan Royals batsman Devdutt Padikkal was among one of the marquee players in the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy with the fans eagerly looking forward to seeing the stylish left-hander in action.
However, an injury ruled him out of the tournament. On the sidelines of the game between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics, FanCode caught up with the player to hear his thoughts on the tournament and an update on his injury.
“I always look forward to the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy so I am really disappointed to be missing out this year. I actually had a left thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy but I hope to be back on the field in another 3-4 weeks,” said Padikkal.
Talking about his team, Gulbarga Mystics, who are the defending champions, Padikkal said the team did a great job last year and has a talented team this year as well which can go all the way.
Speaking about the new captain Vyshak Vijay Kumar, who lit up the IPL for RCB, Padikkal praised the young fast bowler and said “We felt he could take on the responsibility now. It’s the right time, he’s been doing well in every format so we’re looking forward to him doing well for us this year.”
Padikkal further heaped praise on the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy, calling it a great platform for talented young players in the state.
“It's a great tournament to have, especially in a place like Karnataka where there are so many talented young players. Whenever I talk to them, I tell them that it's not about winning or losing but it's a place where you can go out to express yourself with freedom and just enjoy.”
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds
Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read
What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong
Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read
GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks
Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read