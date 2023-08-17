Karnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal is disappointed for Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy due to thumb fracture

Young Karnataka star and Rajasthan Royals batsman Devdutt Padikkal was among one of the marquee players in the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy with the fans eagerly looking forward to seeing the stylish left-hander in action.

However, an injury ruled him out of the tournament. On the sidelines of the game between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics, FanCode caught up with the player to hear his thoughts on the tournament and an update on his injury.

“I always look forward to the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy so I am really disappointed to be missing out this year. I actually had a left thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy but I hope to be back on the field in another 3-4 weeks,” said Padikkal.

Talking about his team, Gulbarga Mystics, who are the defending champions, Padikkal said the team did a great job last year and has a talented team this year as well which can go all the way.

Speaking about the new captain Vyshak Vijay Kumar, who lit up the IPL for RCB, Padikkal praised the young fast bowler and said “We felt he could take on the responsibility now. It’s the right time, he’s been doing well in every format so we’re looking forward to him doing well for us this year.”

Padikkal further heaped praise on the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy, calling it a great platform for talented young players in the state.

“It's a great tournament to have, especially in a place like Karnataka where there are so many talented young players. Whenever I talk to them, I tell them that it's not about winning or losing but it's a place where you can go out to express yourself with freedom and just enjoy.”