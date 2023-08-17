CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsKarnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal is disappointed for Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy due to thumb fracture

Karnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal is disappointed for Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy due to thumb fracture

On the sidelines of the game between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics, FanCode caught up with the player to hear his thoughts on the tournament and an update on his injury.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 17, 2023 9:19:01 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Karnataka star batter Devdutt Padikkal is disappointed for Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy due to thumb fracture
Young Karnataka star and Rajasthan Royals batsman Devdutt Padikkal was among one of the marquee players in the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy with the fans eagerly looking forward to seeing the stylish left-hander in action.

However, an injury ruled him out of the tournament. On the sidelines of the game between Mysore Warriors and Gulbarga Mystics, FanCode caught up with the player to hear his thoughts on the tournament and an update on his injury.
“I always look forward to the Maharaja KSCA T20 trophy so I am really disappointed to be missing out this year. I actually had a left thumb fracture during the Deodhar Trophy but I hope to be back on the field in another 3-4 weeks,” said Padikkal.
Talking about his team, Gulbarga Mystics, who are the defending champions, Padikkal said the team did a great job last year and has a talented team this year as well which can go all the way.
Speaking about the new captain Vyshak Vijay Kumar, who lit up the IPL for RCB, Padikkal praised the young fast bowler and said “We felt he could take on the responsibility now. It’s the right time, he’s been doing well in every format so we’re looking forward to him doing well for us this year.”
Padikkal further heaped praise on the Maharaja KSCA T20 Trophy, calling it a great platform for talented young players in the state.
“It's a great tournament to have, especially in a place like Karnataka where there are so many talented young players. Whenever I talk to them, I tell them that it's not about winning or losing but it's a place where you can go out to express yourself with freedom and just enjoy.”
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CricketDevdutt Padikkal

Recommended Articles

View All
Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Why SBI MF CEO wants investors to go for hybrid funds

Aug 17, 2023 IST3 Min Read

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

What Bata's potential deal with Adidas teaches us about retail, marketing and collaborations?

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Climate change is not the lone culprit in Himachal Pradesh's havoc: Here's the CM's take on what else went wrong

Aug 17, 2023 IST4 Min Read

GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks

GQG betting big on India, increases exposure beyond Adani Group stocks

Aug 17, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X