Talisman Karim Benzema bid farewell to Real Madrid at private party

Karim Benzema bid farewell to Real Madrid in a private party with only players, family and close friends present. The ceremony lasted for less than twenty minutes and was closed to fans and media. After representing the club for 14 years he is moving to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old is leaving on a free transfer from Real Madrid after winning twenty-five titles with the club. His contract worth 100 million euros (Rs 881 crore) per season will be valid till 2025.

The Frenchman scored 354 goals for Real Madrid in 648 matches, in all competitions. However, it was only in 2018 when Ronaldo joined Juventus, that Benzema reformed his playing style and became the club’s first-choice striker.

2021-22 season turned out to be his best season when he scored 44 goals in 46 matches. This season added the prestigious award, Ballon d’or to his trophy cabinet, making him only the fifth French player to win this.

"I will never forget Real Madrid. It's impossible, it's the best club in history. But I think today is the time to leave and to get to know another story," addressed Benzema to the small gathering present at Real Madrid’s training facilities

"It's difficult to talk with so many feelings, but I wanted to thank Real Madrid and my teammates. It was a good path in my life. I have been lucky enough to fulfill my childhood dream," added Benzema.

“When I saw you I said, he's the man who brought Zizou and Ronaldo and now he wants me in his team," he acknowledged the Real Madrid president Florentina Pérez and recollected the memory of seeing him at his home with his parents when he was just 21. Benzema joined the club in 2009, after leaving his boyhood club Olympique Lyon.

President Pérez awarded Benzema with a Real Madrid gold insignia and said, "When you arrived you were almost a child and today you leave as one of our greatest legends and one of the greatest players of all time. Your legacy will last forever as a beautiful love story between Benzema and Real Madrid.”