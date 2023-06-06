Talisman Karim Benzema bid farewell to Real Madrid at private party

"I will never forget Real Madrid. It's impossible, it's the best club in history. But I think today is the time to leave and to get to know another story," said Benzema at private party.

Karim Benzema bid farewell to Real Madrid in a private party with only players, family and close friends present. The ceremony lasted for less than twenty minutes and was closed to fans and media. After representing the club for 14 years he is moving to the Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

The 35-year-old is leaving on a free transfer from Real Madrid after winning twenty-five titles with the club. His contract worth 100 million euros (Rs 881 crore) per season will be valid till 2025.