With Kohli on the cusp of overtaking Tendulkar in terms of the number of ODI centuries, the debate on who is a better batter in the format has started growing louder.Fans, cricket experts, and former cricketers, no one is being spared of the inevitable Kohli vs Tendulkar debate. Legendary cricketer and India's former World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was also caught in this crossfire recently.
It is an age-old debate. The greatest of one generation gets compared to the greatest of another in a bid for the much-in-vogue GOAT (greatest of all-time) title.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure
Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off
Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read
Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf
Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
As Virat Kohli nears Sachin Tendulkar's one-day international (ODI) record of 49 hundreds, the debate has been rekindled and now, Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning captain, has weighed in.
By smashing three centuries in his last 6 ODI outings, Kohli has reached 46 ODI tons. With the kind of form that Kohli is enjoying in the format and with the number of ODI matches that India is poised to play this year, Kohli is very likely to break Tendulkar's long-standing record sooner than later.
Kapil had to face the question during his interview with Gulfnews. The all-rounder, who turned 64 this month, tackled the question in a way that he used to deal with the bowlers and the batsmen during his playing days.
On the raging debate, Kapil said: "A player of that calibre, you don’t have to pick one or two. It’s a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit, Virat and the next generation will be better. You will see a better cricketer performing better.”
Kapil also believes that India is capable enough to win this year's 50-over World Cup, that the Indian fast bowlers need to bowl more and Suryakumar Yadav is a fabulous player.
|Player
|ODI Matches played
|ODI Runs
|ODI centuries
|ODI Average
|Test Matches played
|Test Runs
|Test Centuries
|Test Average
|Sachin Tendulkar
|463
|18,426
|49
|44.83
|200
|15,921
|51
|53.78
|Virat Kohli
|270
|12,773
|46
|57.79
|104
|8119
|27
|48.90
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published: Jan 23, 2023 12:27 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!