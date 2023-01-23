With Kohli on the cusp of overtaking Tendulkar in terms of the number of ODI centuries, the debate on who is a better batter in the format has started growing louder.Fans, cricket experts, and former cricketers, no one is being spared of the inevitable Kohli vs Tendulkar debate. Legendary cricketer and India's former World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was also caught in this crossfire recently.

It is an age-old debate. The greatest of one generation gets compared to the greatest of another in a bid for the much-in-vogue GOAT (greatest of all-time) title.

As Virat Kohli nears Sachin Tendulkar's one-day international (ODI) record of 49 hundreds, the debate has been rekindled and now, Kapil Dev, India's first World Cup-winning captain, has weighed in.

By smashing three centuries in his last 6 ODI outings, Kohli has reached 46 ODI tons. With the kind of form that Kohli is enjoying in the format and with the number of ODI matches that India is poised to play this year, Kohli is very likely to break Tendulkar's long-standing record sooner than later.

Kapil had to face the question during his interview with Gulfnews. The all-rounder, who turned 64 this month, tackled the question in a way that he used to deal with the bowlers and the batsmen during his playing days.

On the raging debate, Kapil said: "A player of that calibre, you don’t have to pick one or two. It’s a team of XI players. I might have my own likes or dislikes, but every generation is going to get better. In our time, Sunil Gavaskar was one of the finest then we saw Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag and this generation Rohit, Virat and the next generation will be better. You will see a better cricketer performing better.”

Kapil also believes that India is capable enough to win this year's 50-over World Cup, that the Indian fast bowlers need to bowl more and Suryakumar Yadav is a fabulous player.

Player ODI Matches played ODI Runs ODI centuries ODI Average Test Matches played Test Runs Test Centuries Test Average Sachin Tendulkar 463 18,426 49 44.83 200 15,921 51 53.78 Virat Kohli 270 12,773 46 57.79 104 8119 27 48.90