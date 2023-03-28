Kapil Dev hopeful of cricket reaching great heights in USA

Cricket is still in its infancy in the US but the legendary Kapil Dev is hopeful of the game reaching great heights in the future.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Promoter stake in UPL is now at the highest in 18 years
Mar 28, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
"Har Payments Digital" —here's how the RBI wants to deepen India's digital payments
Mar 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
International Whiskey Day 2023: Indian single malts spice up heady mix
Mar 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season
Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The upcoming few years will see an upswing in organized cricket being played across the USA.
Major League Cricket, is an upcoming professional Twenty20 cricket league in the country. Next year, the US will co-host the ICC Men's T20 World Cup along with the West Indies.
With the uptick in cricket, Kapil is hopeful about the sports prospects in the country.
"I hope one day America will take this game to the level where no country has seen," Kapil said at an event held to launch of Indian American Unity Cricket League, which would be held later this year.
At the event attended by Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee, East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva announced that the Indian American Unity Cricket League will be held in September.
Among others it was attended by Congressman Seth Maganizer and Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar.
The lawmakers began event by playing cricket.
On the occasion the organisers felicitated several Indian Americans with life time achievement awards for their contribution to the society.
(With PTI inputs
)
.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!