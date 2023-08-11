Kane Williamson racing against time to play in the ODI World Cup in India

New Zealand finished runners-up in the previous two editions of the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2019 respectively. Williamson was a critical part of both those setups, even leading the side to the summit clash in the latter. However, he is racing against time for the coming edition of the competition.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has admitted that making it to the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup which will be held from October 5-November 19 in India will be a tough task for him. The top-order batsman injured his knee in the opening fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that was held between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 30.

He went under the knife to undergo surgery post that and has been rehabilitating since. Williamson is also accompanying the New Zealand team to train on the sidelines. He will tour with them to England for the four One Day Internationals (ODIs) that they will play in September. Regardless of these developments, Williamson said that featuring in the World Cup could be a big issue given his current fitness status.

“To be at the World Cup is always special. It’s still just guesswork at the moment in terms of when the day is or how it’s tracking at the time. Yeah, obviously slim, and still, you know, a tough goal. However, something like that (World Cup) in the back of your mind is obviously motivating and you want to keep seeing those improvements,” Williamson was quoted in a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI).

The Kiwis will tour Bangladesh to play a three-match ODI series, which starts on September 21, merely a fortnight before the commencement of the World Cup. Williamson sees playing in that series as a distant shot though.

“It is a tricky one. It is a lot about the healing element as well. You can have the strength work, the movement, the confidence. But the actual healing is what has to happen and there are a lot of things to really assess before that time. So, that (Bangladesh) series, by all accounts, is too early,” he explained.