Jyothi Yarraji bags gold medal in 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championship

Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji wins gold medal in 100m hurdles at Asian Athletics Championships by clocking a time of 13.09s in the rain affected finals. Not only did Yarraji emerge victorious and secure the gold medal, she also secured her spot in the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

Jyothi Yarraji, on Thursday (July 13), became the first Indian to win a gold medal in the 100m hurdles event at the Asian Athletics Championship in Bangkok, Thailand. The Indian athlete clocked a time of 13.09s in the final to win the gold in a strong field of competitors, despite the challenging wet and slippery conditions caused by heavy rain.

Japan's Asuka Terada (13.13s) and Masumi Aoki (13.26s) finished second and third, respectively.

With this victory in the continental competition, Yarraji has now qualified for the World Championships.

Yarraji was the fastest in the heats as well, recording a time of 12.98s to top Heat 1, and she fell just short of eclipsing the meet record, which stands at 12.97s.

After winning the medal, Yarraji told that her focus was on clocking a good time and was not thinking about medals while expecting a tough fight from her Japanese competitors.

“Being consistent with clocking sub-13s timings, I am confident now about achieving my goals of consistently clocking sub 12.9, 12.8 and 12.7s timings in the near future,” she said.

Yarraji became the only Indian woman in history to clock a time below 13s in this event, as she beat her Japanese opponents in a photo finish. She entered into the competition as the favourite, having been the fastest woman in Asia this year.

Yarraji will also represent the country in the 200m event at the continental championships. Her performances in the National Inter-State Senior Athletics bagged two golds medals and one silver, and was also named as the Best Female Athlete at the event.

In the last 22 editions of the competition, the only Indians to bag a medal in the 100m hurdles event were Anuradha Biswal (bronze in 2000) and Jayapal Hemasree (bronze in 2013).

Jyothi Yarraji is an athlete from non-profit organisation Reliance Foundation. The founder chairperson of the Reliance foundation Nita Mukesh Ambani congratulated Jyothi for her achievement and said, “You have made the country proud and stand tall as an inspiration to all aspiring athletes and young girls who dream of making it big in sports.”

“We, at Reliance Foundation, are immensely proud of Jyothi's achievement and reiterate our commitment to enthuse our youth to take up sports and follow their passion. Here’s wishing our Indian contingent and our Reliance Foundation athletes at the games more success and more record-breaking events. May you continue to aspire and inspire,” Ambani added.